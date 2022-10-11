Apple TV 4K sliced to $109 in this killer Prime Day Early Access deal

All Amazon sales offer some hefty discounts on streaming devices, and the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is no exception. But discounts don’t just apply to Fire TV Sticks and other Amazon-approved streaming hardware. There are plenty of streaming boxes getting rather generous discounts over the two-day sale.

Apple’s own streaming box is a great example: and it’s the Apple TV 4K is just $109 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That‘s $70 off the regular price, and while we’ve seen this box go as low as $99 in the past, it’s still a fantastic deal if you want a powerful streaming device with one of the cleanest interfaces around.

Enjoy one of the best streaming devices out there, with $70 off the normal price. The Apple TV 4K comes with 32GB of storage, and offers support for 4K resolution and HDR at up to 60 fps. That’s on top of the Siri voice remote and an interface that’s devoid of all advertising.

The Apple TV 4K is more expensive than a lot of similar products from other streaming hardware makers, but it’s still one of the best streaming devices. The main benefit is that it offers support for 4K resolution, and HDR streaming at 60 fps. It also has zero advertising, which is more than you can say for the likes of Roku and Amazon. That means it’s got one of the cleanest and user-friendly interfaces of any streaming device on the market.

On top of this Apple has long-since ditched the touchpad remote that stuck around for far too long. The current Apple TV remote has an iPod-inspired scroll wheel which, while not perfect, it's a significant improvement. Siri is also built into the remote, letting you control various aspects of your TV experience by voice alone. It also offers support for Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness.

At its normal $179 price tag the 32GB Apple TV 4K would be one heck of an investment. Especially when the likes of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K offer a similar level of performance for just $50 (or less). Knocking the price down to $109 doesn’t make the Apple TV 4K particularly cheap, but the benefits could easily outweigh the increased price. This is one deal worth your consideration.