Apple HomePod 2 (HomePod mini) release date, price, rumors and leaks

Apple officially entered the smart speaker arena in 2018 with the HomePod : A promising Siri-powered speaker that left plenty of room for improvement. The Cupertino company could be looking to get things right with the HomePod 2 (or HomePod mini), a rumored smaller and cheaper version of the home speaker that could debut as soon as this fall.

With impressive smart speakers such as the Sonos One, Nest Audio and the always-evolving Amazon Echo now in the wild, now seems like the perfect time for Apple to refine the original HomePod. Here’s everything we know about Apple’s HomePod 2, including its potential price, release date and the upgrades we’d like to see.

The HomePod 2 could debut as soon as October 13, when Apple will hold its big “Hi, Speed” event for the iPhone 12 . Some Twitter users even theorize that the event invite itself is teasing the new speaker .

A Bloomberg report from early October claims that Apple stores are clearing stock of rival audio products from brands such as Bose and Sonos, suggesting that the company could be making room for both a new HomePod and the rumored AirPods Pro. Frequent Apple leaker Jon Prosser chimed in on this news, simply stating that “HomePod mini is coming.” As such, an imminent reveal for the new HomePod seems likely.

Apple HomePod 2 price

The original HomePod launched at a rather steep $349, which was one of our biggest sticking points with the device in our HomePod review . The price has since been slashed to $299, but that’s still more expensive than the $199 Sonos One, the $99 Nest Audio and the $99 new Amazon Echo.

Given previous leaks and the sheer amount of more affordable competition, we expect the HomePod 2 or HomePod mini to come in at a more attainable cost.

Rumors of a cheaper HomePod started surfacing all the way back in 2018, when Apple was tipped to be working on a version of the speaker that could run between $150 and $200. If the HomePod is indeed a smaller version of the original model, a large price cut wouldn’t be a big surprise.

However, it’s possible that the HomePod mini and HomePod 2 are two separate products. Leak account LeaksApplePro claims that a HomePod 2 is coming in early 2021 for $299, suggesting that Apple may be refreshing the main HomePod while also offering a cheaper option.

Apple HomePod 2 specs and features

The original HomePod is a roughly 7-inch tall smart speaker with a cylindrical design that pumps out sound via seven tweeters and a large microphone, and accepts Siri voice controls via six microphones. We expect the HomePod 2 or HomePod mini to offer similar specs in a smaller package, and recent leaks and patents give us an idea of some upgrades we could see come to Apple’s smart speaker.

A tweet from LeaksApplePro suggests that the HomePod 2 will be upgraded from the A8 processor of the original to an A10 chip for the model. This extra power could make the HomePod 2 even smarter, if patents are anything to go by. One such patent suggests that HomePod 2 could have “ invisible touch controls ,” which would allow you to interact with more of the HomePod’s surface to control playback.

Another patent spotted by MacRumors hints that HomePod 2 could support 3D hand gestures and Face ID. This would allow you to control the speaker with air gestures, and could also be hinting at multiple profile support via Face ID. The same patent goes on to detail some even more out-there additions, such as the ability for the speaker to display icons for specific weather conditions or sports teams when you ask Siri for information.

Apple HomePod 2: What we want

The HomePod was a solid debut for Apple in the smart speaker world, but there’s plenty of room for it to get better. Here are some key features we’d love to see in the HomePod 2 or HomePod mini.

Improved Siri: In our initial HomePod review, we found Siri to be far less reliable than Alexa or Google Assistant on similar speakers. An improved Siri with better voice recognition would go a long way towards making the HomePod 2 a must-have for Apple households.

Wider service support: The HomePod only supported Apple Music at launch, which is a major frustration for those using Spotify, YouTube Music and other top streaming services. While Apple is said to be testing third-party app support, we’d like to see the HomePod 2 feature all major music services at launch.

New designs: The HomePod’s gray design is slick and all, but we’d love to see the HomePod 2 or HomePod mini embrace a range of color options. This is a big selling point of the vibrant Nest Audio, and a colorful HomePod series would align with recent products such as the iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch 6.