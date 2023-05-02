Amazon Prime is getting a price hike in Australia — here's what you need to know

Amazon Prime will raise its price in Australia starting on May 24, 2023, as detailed in an email sent out subscribers today.

A monthly subscription to Amazon Prime will soon cost members AU$3 more, jumping from AU$6.99p/m to AU$9.99p/m, which is a 42% increase. Meanwhile, an annual membership to Amazon Prime will receive a slightly smaller 33% increase, going from AU$59p/a to AU$79p/a.

While a price hike to any service is rarely welcome, it's worth noting that this is the first time that Amazon has raised the price of Prime subscriptions since its launch in Australia back in 2017 — quite admirable when you consider how many times Netflix and Disney Plus have raised prices since then.

Amazon Prime: How to keep your current price

An Amazon Prime price hike is coming no matter what, but thankfully there is a way for new subscribers (and even some existing members) to postpone it for one more year — but you'll have to act fast.

New members have until May 24, 2023 to take advantage of the current annual price point, which at AU$59p/a is a whole AU$20 less than the new price.

If you're a current subscriber, the price increase will take effect from June 28, 2023.

If you're a monthly subscriber, your next renewal after June 28 will reflect the price hike. That said, existing members with a monthly subscription simply have to update their current membership to an annual one in order to keep the current AU$59p/a price going for 12 more months.

We've checked our own monthly Amazon Prime membership to check out the process of switching plans. We're able to change our membership to an annual plan with immediate effect and will even be given a pro-rata refund. From this, we're confident you will be able to switch your monthly membership to an annual one on June 27 at the very latest in order to lock in the AU$59p/a subscription.

If you're currently an annual subscriber and your renewal date comes after June 28, then the next payment you make will be the increased AU$79p/a. If you have already renewed this year — or your renewal date is before June 28 — then you won't have to pay the increased fee until 2024.

To secure Amazon Prime's existing price for another year, all you have to do is click on the yearly subscription option below.

Is Amazon Prime worth subscribing to for a year?

If you're the type of person who shops at Amazon regularly, a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime is incredibly good value. Not only do you get free delivery for items within Australia, many products are elligible for 2-day delivery, which is certainly handy.

Additionally, Prime members also get access to Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music, along with in-game content via Prime Gaming. In other words, Amazon Prime is certainly worth signing up to at the current price of AU$59, and will still be good value at its upcoming new price.