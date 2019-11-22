Parents, don't miss this $60 Amazon Fire Kids Edition deal

For all intents and purposes, Black Friday deals have begun. Especially in Amazon's domain, where nearly every Echo and Fire device is on sale. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, for example, costs just $60 right now.

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet normally costs $100, but the online retailer dropped the price by 40% on the excellent child-friendly tablet in the blue case style. The larger Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet and brand-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet are also $50 as a part of Black Friday Amazon deals.

Fire 7 Kids Edition: was $99.99 now $59.99 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $129.99 now $79.99 @ Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is Amazon's best child-friendly tablet yet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. The battery life is also one the best in its class.View Deal

Amazon doesn't blame you if you don't trust your drop-prone child with a pricey, high-end tablet. That's why it makes Kids Editions, or variants of its standard Fire tablets. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and Fire 7 Kids Edition all pack extensive parental controls. Plus, they come with a complimentary two-year worry-free warranty for the accidental, inevitable damage that's to come with the mundane mishaps of childhood.

If I were a kid, I'd lose my mind over the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition because of how its size and bright screen lend the appearance of a pricey iPad. When I reviewed it last month, its battery life and bubbly interface impressed me, too.

For $59.99, the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet deal truly can't be beat. We rarely see any tablets for under $60, let alone ones that include a warranty.

For more Amazon sale surprises can you expect to see through next week, check out our growing coverage of Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals.