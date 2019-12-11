Whether you're a Nintendo Switch owner or holiday shopping for one, this next deal caters to you. Nintendo's rarely discounted Switch Pro controller just got a major price cut.

For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $55 at Walmart. Normally, it retails for $69.99, so that's $15 off and the second lowest price ever for Nintendo's high-end controller.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $55.00 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $15 below retail. View Deal

This is one of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can get right now. Amazon has it on sale for the same price.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller features HD rumble motion controls, dual analog control sticks, and an on board Amiibo reader.

It's comfortable to use and especially great for genres such as shooters and fighting games. This versatile gamepad works whether the Switch console is in docked or undocked mode. You can also use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller on PC with some minor adjustments of the controls.