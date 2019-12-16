Hurry! This Apple Watch 3 deal is selling out fast

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch you can buy right now. As a result, the $199 Apple Watch is near-impossible to find.

However, if you act fast Target has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $179.99. That's $20 under Apple's price and one of the best Apple Watch deals you can get right now. Better yet, they actually have stock of both models.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Target

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch in one device. You get heart rate notifications, workout detection, phone calls, Apple Music and Siri support and a lot more for a low price.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/42mm): was $229 now $209 @ Target

Want a larger screen? The 42mm model is also on sale at Target for $209.99. That's also $20 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this watch, which packs the same features found in the 38mm model. View Deal

The Apple Watch 3 is so popular because it's one of the best smartwatches around at an affordable price. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof, and the built-in GPS keeps track of your pace and distance when you run.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance. This deal won't last long, so snatch it up before it sells out.