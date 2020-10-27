Act fast! AirPods Pro deal drops price to $199 before Black Friday

The AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds around, especially for Apple users, but they definitely don’t come cheap. Thankfully, with Black Friday deals on the way, sales are already kicking off to save you a chunk of cash.

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Pro for just $199 from Amazon. You can also buy the AirPods Pro on sale at B&H Photo for $199. That’s a pretty typical sale price for Apple’s premium wireless earbuds, but it’s still $50 off the normal price.

There’s a reason why we named AirPods Pro as one of the best wireless earbuds on the market. Not only do they offer a more comfortable fit than the standard AirPods, they also come with solid noise cancelling performance, sweat and water resistance, intuitive controls, and (most importantly) great sound.

iPhone users also get an extra advantage in that the built-in H1 chip will instantly connect to your iPhone – so you don’t have to go through an annoying pairing process. Those days are long gone.

While the battery life could always be better in the buds themselves (5 hours with noise cancelling off and 4.5 hours with ANC on), the charging case offers up to 24 hours of total listening time. And it’s wireless, so you can just pop the AirPods Pro case onto a wireless charger to keep it topped off.

We expect a lot more discounts in the lead up to Black Friday, so be sure to bookmark our Best Apple Black Friday deals page and our main Black Friday deals hub.