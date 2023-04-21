9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime video and more (April 21-23)

Thank goodness it’s the weekend — and even more thanks that there are so many new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Apple TV Plus and more streaming services .

At the top of the weekend slate, Apple TV Plus ' Ghosted matches Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in a romance/action flick with a premise familiar to anyone who’s used Tinder.

Several new series make their debuts, including the bonkers AI saga Mrs. Davis , Keri Russell’s political drama The Diplomat, the animated workplace comedy Fired on Mars, and a remake of the thriller Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

Ghosted (Apple TV Plus)

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas make an attractive, butt-kicking pair in this romantic action comedy that’s very much in the vein of True Lies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Romancing the Stone. Cole (Evans) is a regular, humble farmer who falls for Sadie (de Armas). But after a deliriously wonderful date, she doesn’t reply to any of his texts or calls.

Now, most people would just accept that they’ve been ghosted and move on, but Cole decides to surprise her on a business trip to London. His grand romantic gesture goes terribly awry when he’s kidnapped. His savior is none other than Sadie! Turns out, she’s a CIA agent. Their second date becomes an international adventure on the run from shady foes.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The timing could not be better for a sci-fi dramedy about artificial intelligence that has achieved a deity-like status. Creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof establish a world where an AI named Mrs. Davis is revered worldwide for its seemingly benevolent, caring outlook — trying to make everyone’s lives better. Think ChatGPT, but much smarter and friendlier.

Not everyone is a fan, though. Simone (Betty Gilpin) is a nun who is deeply skeptical about technology. Afraid that Mrs. Davis might eventually run amok, she teams up with ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman) on a mission to destroy it. They’ll have to contend with the AI-adoring masses, though. Read our Mrs. Davis review for more thoughts.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Keri Russell involved in international intrigue? If The Diplomat is even half as good as The Americans, sign me up. Here, she plays Kate Wyler, a career diplomat who lands the job of American ambassador to the United Kingdom. It creates a massive shake-up in her personal and professional lives.

Long-term relationships are tough, whether they’re between spouses or countries. Kate will have to defuse international crises as war brews in the region, as well as marital crises that come up with husband and fellow diplomat Hal (Rufus Sewell).

Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

This gender-swapped series reboot of David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller sees Rachel Weisz taking over from Jeremy Irons to play dangerously codependent identical twins. Elliot and Beverly Mantle have never spent a night apart and share everything, from lovers to drugs to their careers as gynecologists at the top of the field.

Both also want to improve women’s healthcare and birthing practices, and are willing to push the boundaries on medical ethics to achieve their goal. Yet as similar as they are, the twins have different personalities and feelings. Is it possible something could split them up?

Fired on Mars (HBO Max)

HBO Max Originals (soon to be called Max Originals) are still a thing, despite all the hullabaloo that’s occurred over the platform since Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The latest is this adult animated comedy, which has been in the works for months, evading cancellation or transfer to another service.

Jeff Cooper (voiced by Luke Wilson) leaves Earth behind for a new job on Mars. But when he arrives on the Red Planet, he’s immediately fired. Unable to return home, he’s forced to figure out how to make life on Mars tolerable.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix)

Rachael Leigh Cook’s new rom-com is less She’s All That and more Eat Pray Love. After an unexpected breakup, travel executive Amanda goes undercover on a group trip to learn more about the tourism industry in Vietnam.

There, she meets a charismatic, freewheeling expat guide named Sinh (Scott Ly), who encourages her to throw away the guidebook and journey off the beaten path. As they explore the beauties and wonders of Vietnam, Amanda discovers that getting lost is sometimes the best way to find yourself.

Somebody Somewhere season 2 (HBO)

Praise be the HBO gods for renewing the underrated gem that is Somebody Somewhere. Partly inspired by creator/star Briget Everett’s life, the dramedy is a delightful portrait of an ordinary (but far from boring) life. Nothing crazy happens to Sam in small-town Kansas, but it’s the kind of stuff that happens to all of us.

In season 2, Sam’s friendship with Joel (Jeff Hiller) continues to blossom, even as she still has family issues to work out. She and sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) bicker about visiting their ailing mother. As for her father, played by the late Mike Hagerty, the show sends him off on a new, off-screen adventure.

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

For millions of readers, the name Judy Blume conjures up joyful, complicated, bittersweet memories of childhood and adolescence. Her bestselling, award-winning, trailblazing paperback books include Blubber; Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret; and Forever.

This documentary chronicles Blume’s own coming-of-age story, as she transformed from an imaginative child to a storytelling pioneer to a banned writer who continues to fight against censorship today. Blume speaks candidly about her life and legacy, and filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok also include commentary from other authors, artists and fans.

Slip (Roku Channel)

The multiverse is still hot. Just a few months after the Oscar win by Everything Everywhere All at Once comes this new series about a woman traveling through parallel universes in search of a loved one. Mae Cannon (Zoe Lister-Jones) seems to have the perfect life, including a job as a museum curator and hot husband Elijah (Whitman Thomas).

But one night, Mae strays with hot musician Eric (Amar Chadha-Patel). And that slip sends her into an alternate reality. In fact, every time she hooks up, she’s transported into another facet of the multiverse.

What else to watch this weekend

How to Get Rich (Netflix)

Finance expert Rami Sethi gives advice to help people achieve their richest lives.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead season 2 (Paramount Plus)

The slackers return for more dumb, foul-mouthed adventures.

