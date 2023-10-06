7 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Oct. 6-8)

Spooky season is upon us, which is apparent in the new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix , Disney Plus and other streaming services.

Thrillers are abundant among the weekend's offerings, like the horror comedy Totally Killer, the Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and the kidnapping drama Found.

The biggest titles to watch this weekend, however, won't scare you (too much). Three returning shows are the top of our queue, including Loki season 2, Lupin season 3 and Our Flag Means Death. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Loki season 2 (Disney Plus)

Time can be a flat circle, or it can be a tangled spool of thread. Marvel's Loki season 2 picks up where the first one left off, with the charming trickster (Tom Hiddleston) returning to the Time Variance Authority — but in a different timeline, one in which he’s unknown to Mobius (Owen Wilson) and unter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku). Loki realizes that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) has irrevocably altered the multiverse by killing He Who Remains.

With all of their fates hanging in the balance, Loki must slip through time to prevent the destruction of the multiverse. Along with Mobius, he gains a new ally: tech master O.B. (Ke Huy Quan). But Sylvie is still out there somewhere, bent on destroying the TVA, and a new foe presents major complications.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

Lupin season 3 (Netflix)

Gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is the most wanted man in France, after being framed for murder. He’s on the run from the police — when is he not? — and staying away from son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) for their own good.

Determined to reunite with them, Assane hatches a new plan: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. And to fund their escape, he comes up with his most challenging heist yet: stealing the precious Black Pearl. Unfortunately, the ghosts of the past never stay there and an unexpected return turns his plans upside down.

Streaming now on Netflix

Our Flag Means Death season 2 (Max)

Who would’ve thought a swashbuckling saga about pirates on the open seas would turn out to be a love story? Last season slowly developed the romance between Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard (played by New Zealanders, longtime friends and What We Do in the Shadows film collaborators Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby).

But the course of true love never did sail smooth. In season 2, Stede and Ed are separated, with the latter nursing a broken heart by returning to murderous marauding. Stede has reunited with his crew and comes across new faces, like pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) and Spanigh Jackie (Leslie Jones).

Streaming now on Max

Beckham (Netflix)

One of the most famous athletes of all time isn’t quite put under the spotlight in this four-part docuseries — but only because David Beckham has always been there. The football/soccer star is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, not just for his playing but for his good looks. When he wasn’t on screen bending in goals, he was gracing the covers of magazines.

Still, some parts of his story may surprise you. The documentary traces his rise from humble working-class beginnings to serving as captain of the England World Cup team three times to his high-profile marriage to Posh Spice. Beckham himself, as well as wife Victoria, his family, friends and teammates, appear on camera to talk about his life and legacy.

Streaming now on Netflix

Found (NBC/Peacock)

Do the ends justify the means? For Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton), the answer is very much “yes.” A kidnapping victim herself as a young girl, adult Gabi is a recovery specialist whose crisis management team works to find missing people who they believe are overlooked by the system. But Gabi is holding onto a dark secret: She is holding her kidnapper, Hugh “Sir” Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), hostage in her basement and using his experience to help her solve cases.

Streaming now on Peacock

Episodes air Tuesdays on NBC (via Sling or Fubo )

Movie Premieres

Totally Killer (Prime Video)

Horror comedy movies combine chills, thrills and laughs, taking the best of both genres and putting them together. The latest entry is this flick revolving around an infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer,” who returns on Halloween night 35 years after the shocking murder of three teens to claim a fourth victim.

Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) is a 17-year-old whose overprotective mother (Julie Bowen) was friends with the original three victims. When Jamie comes face to face with the masked killer, she accidentally time travels to 1987. While navigating the unfamiliar culture of the ‘80s, she teams up with the younger version of her mom (Olivia Holt) to catch the killer once and for all.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (Paramount Plus)

Stephen King is the king of spooky season. Another of his works gets the adaptation treatment in this prequel to 2019’s Pet Sematary. Set in 1969, it centers on young Jud Crandall (Jackson White), who dreams of escaping his hometown of Ludlow, Maine. Then, he discovers a local graveyard where sinister secrets are buried. He is coerced to confront a dark family legacy that will forever connect him to Ludlow. Jud bands together with his childhood friends to battle an ancient evil that has plagued the town since its founding.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus With Showtime