7 best new to HBO Max movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes April 2023

Like clockwork, more new movies are arriving on HBO Max this month. The depth and breadth of the film selection is one of the reasons why we've named it the best streaming service.

The list of the best HBO Max movies is long, so it can be tough to settle on a title to watch. Scrolling fatigue is a real thing. That's why we're curating the list of April's new HBO Max movies by plucking out the ones with excellent Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The reviews aggregator provides a numerical score that reflects the overall views of critics. We've narrowed down our picks to the movies with 90% ratings or higher, essentially an A grade.

Here are some top-notch new to HBO Max movies to stream right now.

Coraline (2009)

Based on a Neil Gaiman novel, the inventive and fantastical stop-motion animation film Coraline perfectly captures the joys and horrors of being a kid. The titular protagonist is a little girl (voiced by Dakota Fanning) who is given a button-eyed ragdoll that guides her to a secret door. Through it lies an alternate world that mirrors her own. At first, Coraline is delighted by Other Mother and her parallel family, but when they try to keep her there, it will take bravery and pluck to return to her real home.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Genre: Animated fantasy/horror

The Host (2006)

Oscar winner Bong Joon-Ho directed a number of fantastic films before Parasite, including this monster movie. Inspired by real-life reports, he weaves together a horrific tale that begins with American military personnel dumping toxic chemicals into South Korea’s Han River. A few years later, a creature emerges from the water to attack people and abduct a girl. Her father, Gang-Du (Song Kang-ho) leads a mission to rescue her, though he must overcome obstacles and officials in his path.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Genre: Horror

Iris (2014)

The late documentarian Albert Maysles is best known for collaborating with his brother David on works like Grey Gardens, Salesman and Gimme Shelter. Just before his death, Maysles completed a solo project paying tribute to fashion icon Iris Apfel. Known for her eclectic style in clothing, jewelry, textiles, and interior design — and distinctive thick, round glasses — Apfel was also celebrated for her outspoken personality. The doc is an affectionate, intimate portrait of the nonagenarian as she reflects on her legacy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Genre: Documentary

Monos (2019)

Set deep in the Colombian jungle, this war allegory has shades of Lord of the Flies and Apocalypse Now. A group of teen guerilla fighters called the Monos are guarding a prisoner of war referred to as Doctora (Julianne Nicholson). They go by nicknames like Dog, Bigfoot, Rambo, Lady and Swede, and live in a feral, chaotic, sweltering stew of violence, sexual desire and rebellion. After an accidental shooting, a power struggle erupts, which brings unwanted attention from their organization in the form of the Messenger.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Genre: Political thriller

Mud (2013)

The McConaissance first gained steam in 2011 and 2012, with Matthew McConaughey’s appearances in the movies Lincoln Lawyer and Mud. The latter sees him play the eponymous fugitive, who is hiding on a small island in the Mississippi River. He’s discovered by two boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland), who agree to protect him and help reunite Mud with the love of his life, Juniper (Reese Witherspoon). But when Ellis is hurt, Mud has to decide if he’s willing to risk getting caught by law enforcement.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Genre: Coming-of-age drama

Tangerine (2015)

This indie dramedy may be the first professional film to be shot on an iPhone. The filmmakers used an iPhone 5S and an $8 app called Filmic Pro. You wouldn’t know it from the stunning visuals of Los Angeles. The story follows transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), who learns her boyfriend/pimp cheated on her while she was in jail for a month. She storms around town looking to confront him. Meanwhile, her best friend and fellow trans sex worker Alexandra (Mya Taylor) prepares for a musical performance.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Genre: Comedy/drama

We Are the Best! (2013)

Who run the world? Girls … at least they should. The three teen girl protagonists of We Are the Best! prove they can do pretty much anything they set their minds to. In 1982 Stockholm, Bobo (Mira Barkhammar) and Klara (Mira Grosin) decide to start a band to stick it to the boys at their youth club. Neither of them play an instrument. They recruit Hedvig (Liv LeMoyne), who’s shy and friendless but has musical skills. But as with most bands, personal strife threatens to break them apart.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Genre: Drama

