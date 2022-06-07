7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more

It's a new week, and we've got 7 new films you should consider streaming. But while we find a similar number of films every week here at Tom's Guide, this week is different. This week we have one of the best movies of 2022. One that we've pre-ordered online.

Yes folks, following a very confusing release schedule that saw people thinking it was due online in May, The Daniels' film Everything Everywhere All At Once is finally available to watch online. Also known as "that other multiverse movie," EEAAO was one of the best movies I saw in theaters this year, right next to RRR, The Worst Person In The World (due on Hulu next week) and Petite Maman.

Elsewhere online, there's a new Adam Sandler movie on Netflix — and this isn't one of the Sandman's playful and goofy films. Instead, he's playing a basketball talent scout who's tired of not being taken seriously.

This is also a very strong week when it comes to documentaries, as Netflix has a doc about a thee-day hostage crisis in Germany and another about the head of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Remember when Antz and A Bug's Life arrived nearly simultaneously and everyone looked at their arrival as oddly timed? Well, a similar situation played out earlier this year when the best movie of the year and the first big Marvel movie of the year just so happened to play in the same speculative sandbox. Everything Everywhere All At Once is a trip through the multiverse that brings an emotional drama that even Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff could not summon.

Yes, the year’s best movie so far features a very strange trip through the multiverse — but it wasn’t made by Marvel. Instead, it’s an indie film starring Michelle Yeoh as a laundromat owner who is struggling with the most relatable problem: her taxes are a nightmare.

And when Evelyn (Yeoh) visits the spookiest location known to man — the IRS — she soon finds herself in two sticky situations. First, IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis in a bit of inspired casting) is one tough cookie about the tax code. Second? Well, a guy who looks like her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) arrives to tell her that she's needed to save the world. I'd explain more, but you should get to know Evelyn (as well as her daughter Joy, played by Stephanie Hsu) on her own terms, without further explanation.

Hustle (Netflix)

Hustle sees Adam Sandler go back to the gritty and emotional roles that added depth to his career, reminding us of the Punchdrunk Love days. Oh, but it's not a total indie darling story here, as Sandler is playing a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who doesn't really want to "trust the process."

Trying to navigate a world filled with talents who are lying through their teeth about their age, Stanley Beren (Sandler) knows how poorly he's perceived by the team's front office (played by Ben Foster and Robert Duvall). So, to prove himself and try to become a coach, he's going rogue and traveling to Spain to recruit a promising athlete.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis (Netflix)

While I do think Netflix looks light on true crime documentary films this month, Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis looks to make up for that by going for quality over quantity. What started out as a bank robbery turned into a hostage situation with nearly 30 bus passengers, but it only became more complicated when police told the press to not cover the event.

And it's only because those orders were not obeyed that we even have this film, as it's entirely told via archival footage. Here, we see a relatable energy as Germans were glued to their televisions, radios and newspapers to see how it all unfolded over the course of three days.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)

The other big documentary on Netflix's June 2022 calendar is also benefiting from a serendipitous release. If you've been watching the Andrew Garfield-led series Under The Banner of Heaven and wanted more real-life stories about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church)? Well, Netflix is releasing a documentary aimed right at your interests.

This documentary is focusing on Warren Jeffs' reign as the prophet and president of the FLDS. And these are positions Jeffs still has to this date, despite the fact that he was convicted of felony crimes of child sexual assault in 2011. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey interviews women forced into marriage, and it looks at how Jeffs had 78 wives, and how 24 of them were underage.

The Janes (HBO Max)

If you don't know about the history of the fight for abortion rights in America, this is a perfect time to get informed. The Janes is a documentary about a group of Chicago-based women in the 1960s who saw the troubles at hand and decided they had to do something about it.

The women who defied the law to help other women get an abortion didn't just do so because they believed it was the right thing to do morally. The women who sought abortions outside of a doctor's help were often risking their own health to do so. The Janes is here to let some of those women tell their stories, including those seeking help from the mafia. By the end of The Janes, you'll know the inside story of evading the law and providing affordable access to abortions to approximately 11,000 women in Chicago.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (HBO Max)

As a beloved host of popular shows about food and travel, parts of Anthony Bourdain's life were very-well documented. He even did half of the media's work himself with the tell-all books about his career as a chef in the kitchen. But there was another side of Bourdain's life that was not documented at all, as we learned when he tragically passed away at the age of 61 in 2018.

Roadrunner, a documentary about his career and life, looks to give his biggest fans a bit of understanding about the man whose loss rippled throughout the industry. The film interviews celebrity chefs David Chang and Éric Ripert, as well as members of the crew of Bourdain's CNN show Parts Unknown.

Trees of Peace (Netflix)

Inspired by true events, Trees of Peace is a film about a sisterhood formed during the Rwandan genocide in the 1990s. Hidden in a room disguised by a kitchen's floorboards, Mutesi, Peyton, Jeanette and Annick don't begin their situation by bonding, as they're almost at each other's throats before their safety is threatened.

Through their time in this confined space, the four women develop a stronger understanding of each other. Trees of Peace is the directorial debut of Alanna Brown (who also wrote the film), and stars Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Ella Cannon, Bola Koleosho and Tongayi Chirisa.