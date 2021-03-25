11 new TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and more

We've got a huge slate of new TV shows and movies to watch, and history will hopefully repeat itself. In the past, spring TV has brought many gems (Game of Thrones seasons usually premiered in April) — so hopefully one of these shows becomes the talk of the town.

This year’s crop of new TV shows and movies feels like a breath of fresh air, which is fortunate since many theaters remain closed. Streaming entertainment is still where it’s at for the foreseeable future — something even Marvel is acknowledging by making Black Widow available on Disney Plus in July. Speaking of Marvel, it's poised to dominate TV chatter through April, with new episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropping weekly.

This weekend’s new offerings run the spectrum, from a series reboot of a family-friendly classic to an Oscar-nominated drama. There are two adult-oriented animated shows on deck, as well as two baking competitions. And Netflix continues to make its “Sherlock Holmes for teens” genre a thing.

Here are our recommendations for what to watch this weekend, March 26-28.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 2

Starts streaming Friday, March 26 on Disney Plus

The premiere episode introduced the so-called "new Captain America" and episode 2 will probably dig deeper into just how (and why) John Walker was tapped to take up Cap's shield. And with only five more installments to go, we're also likely going to see the two titular heroes connect in person — can't dodge Sam's texts forever, Bucky! Not only do they have to contend with this Captain Faux-merica, they've got a big problem on their hands with the Flag Smashers, the terrorist group that may have a super soldier among them.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Episode 1 starts streaming Friday, March 26 on Disney Plus

The Mighty Ducks takes a page from the Karate Kid’s book with this reboot/sequel. Just like Cobra Kai, Game Changers puts a modern-day spin on a beloved family movie from a couple decades past. But this show focuses much more on new characters, though Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay is still a central figure. The story starts with a twist: The Ducks are no longer underdogs, but rather a hockey powerhouse. When 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the team, his mom (Lauren Graham) encourages him to form his own ragtag bunch with the help of Bombay.

The Father

Available to rent Friday, March 26 on Amazon or Apple

If you pay attention to awards season at all, you may have been perplexed by the inclusion of this drama among the Oscar nominations in several top categories (including Best Picture). Now, you can see what the fuss is about yourself. Anthony Hopkins stars as an octogenarian slipping further and further into dementia. His daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) wants to hire a new caregiver because she’s moving to Paris. Or is she? In another moment, he finds Anne’s husband in his apartment. Or perhaps he’s a guest in their apartment. The Father almost becomes a puzzle box of a movie, as Anthony’s grasp on reality begins to slip.

The 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards

Airs Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BET

The Image Awards celebrate Black stories, culture and excellence in film, TV, music and literature. This year’s nominees reflect the pandemic-stricken year, with Netflix hauling in 30 nominations. The ceremony is virtual and takes place over several days. Winners have already been named in several categories, including Barack Obama, the movie Soul, Verzuz and Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You. Michelle Obama, Regina King, Samuel L. Jackson, Alicia Keys and more will present on the final night.

Invincible

Episodes 1-3 start streaming Friday, March 26 on Amazon Prime Video

What if your dad was Superman and you inherited his powers? That’s basically the premise of Robert Kirkman’s Invincible comic books (Kirkman, of course, is well-known for co-creating The Walking Dead). Amazon’s animated adaptation features Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voicing the role of Mark Grayson, a perfectly normal teen whose father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is secretly the superhero Omni-Man. When Mark turns 17, though, he also gains abilities like flight, strength, speed, etc. Invincible comes across at first as a lighthearted superhero comedy but be prepared for a turn toward the dark side.

Solar Opposites season 2

All 8 episodes start streaming Friday, March 26 on Hulu

If you loved the first season of Solar Opposites, well, you’ll also enjoy season 2, which is pretty much more of the same. The show does get bigger and wackier, expanding beyond the suburban neighborhood inhabited by aliens Korvo (Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and The Pupa (Sagan McMahan). They go to London! They go to prison! The best part of the show remains the Wall, the miniature society in a terrarium that Yumyulack created by shrinking a bunch of humans. Sterling K. Brown voices a character in the Wall who’s investigating a conspiracy, in a storyline that feels inspired by The Wire.

The Irregulars

All 8 episodes start streaming Friday, March 26 on Netflix

Can there ever be too much Sherlock Holmes content? Apparently not, if Netflix has anything to say about it. The streamer already had success with the Sherlock-adjacent movie centered on his teen sister, Enola Holmes. Now, it’s debuting a teen drama following a group of scrappy street urchins contracted by Dr. Watson (Royce Pierreson) to help solve crimes. Sherlock himself (Henry Lloyd Hughes) is a drug addict; unfortunately, he may be the Irregulars’ only chance at learning more about their pasts.

Bad Trip

Starts streaming Friday, March 36 on Netflix

Bad Trip has taken a very long road to get in front of viewers. The hidden camera comedy starring Eric André, Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish was supposed to premiere at South by Southwest in March 2020. Then, you know, the pandemic happened. The movie was delayed, leaked on Amazon Prime Video last April and was subsequently sold to Netflix. Now, it’s finally, officially available to stream, so you can watch André and Howery play pranks on a road trip up the East Coast, while Haddish’s criminal character chases them.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise

All 6 episodes streaming now on Peacock

The true crime genre is burgeoning with new entries every week, but what makes Peacock’s docu-series stand out is that it features never-before-seen interviews with the serial killer himself. If you don’t know of John Wayne Gacy, aka the Killer Clown, he terrorized Chicago in the ‘70s and killed 33 young men and boys. Some of his victims still remain unidentified, decades after he was executed. Devil in Disguise doesn’t just examine Gacy’s heinous acts, but how and why the system allowed him to get away with them for so long.

Baketopia

All 12 episodes streaming now on HBO Max

Sadly, the Great British Bake Off doesn’t air year-round, but you can get your sugar fix with HBO Max’s new baking show from YouTube star Rosanna Pansino. Unlike GBBO, each of the episodes features three new bakers, for a total of 36 contestants over the course of the season). Pansino and her fellow judges assess the bakers’ confections for taste, creativity and trendiness. The “fist tier” challenge nets the winner $1,000 while the “top tier” main challenge comes with a prize of $10,000.

Nailed It! season 5

All episodes start streaming Friday, March 26 on Netflix

If you want even more baking action, but in the form of comic misadventures, Nailed It is back for a fifth season — with a twist. Called “Double Trouble,” the new episodes feature pairs of bakers attempting to recreate dessert masterpieces in a bid to win a $10,000 prize. Among season 5’s duos are actress Joey King (The Kissing Booth) and her sister. Host Nicole Byer will be giving commentary from the sidelines, as usual, and she may be even more hilarious than usual. As they say, too many cooks … you can apply that to bakers, too.

What to watch this weekend: ICYMI

Missed out on last week's big titles? That's the great thing about streaming — you have plenty of time.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (HBO Max)

Fans got what they wanted, though perhaps more than they bargained for, with Snyder’s four-hour cut of 2017’s Justice League. It’s not only longer, but darker and more ponderous, than the theatrical version. Is it for you? Well, YMMV. HBO Max even has a black and white version, which Snyder says is closer to his "'ideal" way to see the film.