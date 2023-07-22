You can now create Live Stickers in iOS 17 — here's how to do it

Creating Stickers has become a beloved part of the Messages experience on the iPhone. Being able to immortalize funny faces, memorable experiences, and heartwarming moments and use them to react to messages is a great way to interact with the people you are talking to. And now it's getting better with iOS 17 Live stickers.

The stickers function was introduced in 2016 as part of the iOS 10 package for iMessage. Since then it has expanded and iPhone and iPad users can use the feature on other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger.

As a result, the sticker draw on keyboards is rarely empty and other companies and brands like Disney, Starbucks, and NBC have introduced stickers to promote films, TV, and drinks alongside Apple's own sticker packs for holidays and events.

It's no surprise then that Apple announced an update to the Stickers functionality at WWDC this spring. As part of the iOS 17 update, which is currently available in the iOS 17 public beta, users will be able to take the live photos they take and turn them into moving images.

How to create a Live Sticker

Here is how to create a Live Sticker in iOS 17.

1. Open a conversation and tap the '+' (Image: © Future) Open the Messages app, then open the conversation you want to send your location to and tap the + icon.

2. Tap on Stickers (Image: © Future) Tap on the Stickers option.

3. Tap on the '+' (Image: © Future) You'll see a grey square with a '+' in it on the top right where the Keyboard should be. Click on the '+' icon.

4. Tap on the 'Live' button (Image: © Future) You'll see a list of your photos, along with a search and filters at the top of the page. Tap the 'Live' filter.

5. Select your image (Image: © Future) You can then select the photo you'll be able to use. Tap on the photo you want to use, your phone will open it and create a Live Sticker.

6. Tap 'Add Sticker' (Image: © Future) You'll be given a preview of the Live Sticker. Tap 'Add Sticker' to add it to your sticker draw.

7. Select the Live Sticker in Messages (Image: © Future) You'll see the Live Sticker you've just created in the Sticker draw. Tap on the Sticker to add it to a message.

8. Send the message (Image: © Future) Your Live Sticker will be added to your message. All you have to do is Tap the blue arrow to send the message.

And that's all there is to it. Creating a Live Sticker is a fun and easy way to communicate with your friends and family. Using these stickers can get across more that your words can, whilst giving the people closest to you a little kick.

The next edition of iOS comes with much more than just the ability to create a live sticker. We can show you many more ways to get the most out of iOS 17, including how to set up StandBy mode on iPhone, how to create a grocery list on iPhone and iPad and how to enable the iPhone camera level.