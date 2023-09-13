You can finally turn off PS5 beep sound — here’s how

The latest PS5 update comes with a wealth of new features and system upgrades, but perhaps the most exciting is the ability to turn off the PS5 beep sound. At long last, that irritating beep sound that occurs when you switch your console on or off, or set it to Rest Mode, can be entirely disabled — or mercifully made less obnoxious via a volume control.

Being able to turn off a beeping sound might not seem like a particularly big deal, but a quick glance at social media will tell you that PlayStation players have been requesting this feature for a very long time. It’s even caused a bit of a stir in the Tom’s Guide office with some of my colleagues expressing their delight at the news.

So, if you want to rid yourself of the infamous PS5 beep sound, you’ll be pleased to know the process is very straightforward. But before you can turn it off, you will need to update your PS5 console to the latest system software. Once that’s done, just follow the steps below that explain how to turn off the PS5 beep sound.

How to turn off PS5 beep sound

Open Settings Select System Scroll down to Beep Sound Disable Beep Sound

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open Settings (Image: © Sony) From your PS5 home screen, open the Settings menu. This is located in the top right corner and the icon you need to click looks like a small cog.

2. Select System (Image: © Sony) Once you’re in the Settings menu, select System. It’s sixth down on the list.

3. Scroll down to Beep Sound (Image: © Sony) From within the System submenu, scroll down to Beep Sound in the left column.

4. Disable Beep Sound (Image: © Sony) Disable Beep Sound by clicking the Mute Beep Sound toggle. Alternatively, you can use the Volume adjuster above to select a preferred audio level. There are three options to choose from.

And that's how you turn off the PS5 beep sound. You can of course re-enable it at any time if you find your console just doesn’t feel the same without that dependable beep noise whenever you switch it on and off. Personally, I’ve grown strangely accustomed to the beep, and can’t quite bring myself to switch it off permanently.