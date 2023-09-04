There are many circumstances in which knowing how to hide your number on iPhone can prove useful. Perhaps you’re calling a company and you don’t want them to have a log of your number or maybe you’re using a personal phone for a work-related call and fear the person you’re calling may use your number to call out-of-hours. Hiding your number can also reduce the number of spam calls you receive and help you to retain your privacy.

Whatever the reason, your number is your own and you don’t have to give it out to anyone if you don’t want to. In this guide, we’re going to show you two methods of hiding your number that are both equally effective. They’ll work on any model of iPhone, too, so you don’t need to be using the latest iPhone 14 Pro to take advantage.

So, let’s take a look at how to hide your number on iPhone.

How to hide your number on iPhone using the keypad

This method will entail you entering someone’s number manually rather than go via your list of contacts.

1. Open the Phone app keypad (Image: © Future) When you’re ready to call someone, open the iPhone app and tap Keypad at the bottom of the screen.

2. Enter *67 (Image: © Future) Now dial *67 (including the asterisk) and enter the number that you wish to dial. Tap the green phone button to connect. Your number or contact details will not be displayed to the person receiving your call.

How to hide your number on iPhone via the Settings

This method allows you to hide your number permanently, affecting all calls you make.

1. Go to Settings > Phone (Image: © Future) Launch the Settings app on your iPhone then scroll down and tap Phone.

2. Select Show My Caller ID (Image: © Future) Now look within the section called Calls and tap Show My Caller ID.

3. Toggle off Show my Caller ID (Image: © Future) Simply toggle off Show my Caller ID. You can repeat these steps and tap the switch to turn it back on again if you decide you don’t want to hide your number any more.

And there you go. You now know how to hide your number on iPhone using the keypad.