5 cardio exercises that burn more calories than running

If the thought of spending time on the treadmill fills you with dread, we’ve got good news: Running is not the only form of cardio that’ll torch fat and burn calories. Often favored for being easily accessible and relatively cheap, the average person will burn between 85 and 140 calories per mile , or between 280 and 520 calories per 30 minutes of running.

That said, if you can’t run due to an injury, or just don’t like it, there are plenty of other forms of cardio that are as, if not more, effective, according to Dan Harris, a personal trainer at Ebikes Direct . So grab your fitness tracker , dig out your skipping rope and get ready to sweat.

The cardio exercises that burn more calories than running

Hate running? Add these killer cardio exercises to your routine instead.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

1. HIIT training - up to 450 calories in 30 minutes

High-Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT as it’s often known, is a series of short bursts of exercise, followed by a period of rest. A typical HIIT workout will consist of burpees, high knees, medicine ball slams, and mountain climbers.

As your heart rate is continually increasing and decreasing throughout its duration, calorie burn is often high. Unless you’re at a Barry’s class, when you head out for a run, you’ll usually continue to move at a consistent pace, keeping your heart rate relatively stable and therefore burning fewer calories.

What’s more, a big part of calorie burn is the body’s excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC. EPOC relates to how many calories the body burns post-workout as it tries to heal the wear and tear caused. As, by its nature, HIIT is very high impact, calorie burn post-workout is often high. Here's out guide to the best beginner HIIT workouts you can do at home.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

2. Cycling - up to 600 calories per 60 minutes

If running is too much impact on your joints, cycling is another great way to torch calories. While a gentle bike ride around the park is likely to burn around 364 calories per hour, an intense spin class can burn up to 600 calories per hour.

Cycling has a much lower impact on your joints, meaning you can often keep going for longer. A 2014 study conducted by The University of North Carolina compared competitive cyclists and runners who exercise for two and half hours for three days. The study found that runners had 87% more muscle soreness and 133% more muscle damage over a 48-hour recovery period compared to cyclists. Check out our picks for the best exercise bikes.

We tried the Peloton Bike, here's what happened

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

3. Trampolining - up to 1000 calories per 60 minutes

You might not have been on a trampoline since you were a kid, but just ten minutes of bouncing can torch as much fat as 30 minutes of running. On average, men will burn 12.4 calories per minute jumping on a trampoline, and women will burn 9.4. Research conducted by Nasaalso found that trampolining can build more bone and muscle mass than running, due to the increase in G force as you bounce.

Before you head out to buy a trampoline, let’s talk technique. In order to optimize your calorie burn, Harris recommends you stay on the balls of your feet, lean forward, and bend the knees. Bounce deep into the trampoline and squeeze the core. This ensures that all muscles in the body are being used.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

4. Indoor rowing - up to 662 calories per 60 minutes

Indoor rowing is fast becoming one of the most popular ways to work out at the gym and at home, with brands like Peloton rumored to be adding a rower to their collection. It’s great for people who sit down all day, as it forces them to sit with a straight back whilst running. (Here are the best exercises if you sit down all day). Plus, if your technique is right, it can also be a full-body workout, as rowing targets the hamstrings, glutes, quads, core, lats, shoulders, back, triceps, and biceps. It’s also lower impact than heading out for a run.

If sitting on an indoor rower for an hour sounds as hellish as plodding on the treadmill, try joining your local rowing club.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

5. Jump rope - up to 375 calories per 30 minutes

Another one that you might not have practised since you were in the school playground, skipping is a great way to boost coordination, balance, stamina and circulation. Thanks to the recent TikTok skipping trend, more of us are investing in one of the best jump ropes , or adding a weighted jump rope for a more intense workout.

Skipping burns 30% more calories than running, but if 30 minutes of skipping sounds too challenging, Harris recommends mixing it as part of a HIIT or circuit routine.

It’s important to note here, that exercise is about far more than burning calories or losing weight. Exercise releases endorphins that improve your mood, promote better sleep, can help compact health conditions and have a positive impact on your mental health. In order for a workout routine to stick, you need to enjoy it, so if you prefer hiking, yoga, or pilates to any of the exercises mentioned above, that’s fine too!

Get healthy and in shape with our other fitness gear guides:

Wearables

Best smartwatches | Best running watches | Best Garmin watches | Best sports watches | Best fitness trackers | Best cheap fitness trackers | Best Fitbit | Best cheap running headphones | Best running headphones

Advertisement

Workout equipment

Best exercise bikes | Best Peloton alternatives | Best treadmills | Best adjustable dumbbells | Best home gym equipment | Best foam rollers | Best yoga mats | Best weighted jump ropes | Best smart scales | Best shoes for Peloton and indoor cycling | Best water bottles |Best protein shakers | Tonal vs Mirror

Apps and exercises

Best workout apps | Best running apps | Best 10-minute ab workout | How to lose belly fat | Best tabata workouts | Best 30-minute workouts | Best beginner HIIT workouts