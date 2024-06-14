How to cancel your Midjourney subscription

Midjourney's AI-generated images can be incredibly impressive and practical. From copying a character's face to even creating anime, Midjourney is one of the most powerful AI tools around for design projects. However, when you're looking to cut expenses, a paid subscription might not seem worth it.

For many users, balancing a budget can make it challenging to justify the cost of ongoing subscriptions, no matter how useful or innovative the service may be. If you're in this situation and need to cancel your Midjourney subscription, we’ve got you covered.

Our quick guide will help you through the process smoothly, ensuring you can manage your expenses without hassle.

Quick steps

Log into your Discord account

Go to Manage Subscription

Click Cancel Plan

Select Confirm Cancellation

1. Log in (Image: © Future) To get started, log into midjourney.com using the Discord account you used to subscribe.

2. Agree to authorize (Image: © Future) If prompted to authorize the website to access your Discord account, click the blue Authorize button.

3. Manage subscription (Image: © Future) Once you’re logged in, click Manage Subscription.

4. Cancel plan (Image: © Future) To cancel your plan, click Cancel Plan found above the Billing & Payment box. If you're using a mobile device, you may need to scroll down to locate this section.

5. Confirm! (Image: © Future) When prompted, click Confirm Cancellation. Your cancellation will take effect at the end of your current subscription period. Until then, you will retain access to all features of your plan, including GPU time.

If you're curious about trying other AI image generators like Ideogram and Adobe Firefly, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide where we compare their performance by having them create a picture of the perfect day out.

For a broader overview, take a look at our list of the best AI image generators of 2024.