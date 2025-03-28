Google kills off Nest Protect, partners with First Alert for new smart smoke detector

News
By published

A decade-old smart home device meets its end

Nest Protect
Nest Protect

The Nest Protect has long stood at the top of our list of the best smart smoke detectors, but its reign is at an end. Google today announced that it's ending sales of the venerable product, and partnering with First Alert for a smart smoke detector that will work with Google Home.

Along with the Nest thermostat and Drop Cam, the Protect was one of the original products made by Nest, before it was acquired by Google. And while the thermostat and security camera have been updated with several new models in the past decade, the Nest Protect remained largely unchanged.

The writing was on the wall for the Nest Protect; in recent months, only the battery-powered version had been available in Google's store, and it was difficult to find elsewhere.

First Alert smart smoke and CO2 detector

(Image credit: Resideo)

But rather than updating the Protect, as it had with other Nest devices, Google is ending the line, and teaming up with a company with much deeper experience making smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The model that will replace the Nest Protect is the First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm, which replicates pretty much everything the Nest Protect did.

In the event of an emergency, the First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm will emit both a siren and a voice alert that describes the type and location of the emergency.

In addition, a Heads-Up Early Warning alert will let you know of emerging issues — like if you left something on the stove too long — and will give you the option to silence the alarm, either by pressing a button on the device or in the app.

The First Alert devices can also be interconnected, both with each other and existing Nest Protects, and will come in both hardwired and battery-powered versions. They connect to the cloud via Wi-Fi, and will give you a 7-day warning when their batteries get low.

However, the device is not Matter-enabled, and at the moment, will only work with Google Home.

The First Alert Smart Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm will be available in the U.S. and Canada for an estimated $129.99 in the coming weeks.

Google will continue to sell the Nest Protect until supplies run out, and it will support the devices through their expiration date. First-generation Nest Protects need to be replaced 7 years after their manufacture date, while second-gen models have a 10-year lifespan. Here's how to find out when your Nest Protect will expire).

No more Nest X Yale smart lock

Yale Smart Lock-With-Nest Doorbell

(Image credit: Yale)

The Nest Protect isn't the only product on its way out; Google also announced that it's discontinuing the Nest x Yale Lock, but is coming out with a Matter-enabled replacement.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter, as the new lock is called, looks very similar to the Nest X Yale lock, but has been minimalized a bit to look more like the Nest doorbell, and will come in Ash, Matte Black, and Snow.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter will connect with an app, and can be unlocked via key or an entry code. Unlike some of the best smart locks which have fingerprint or palm readers, this Yale lock is a bit simpler, which is also reflected in its lower $170 price.

Google will continue to sell the remaining Nest X Yale smart lock inventory, and existing owners will continue to receive software and security updates.

The Yale Smart Lock with Matter will be available later this summer.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Smart Home News
Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smart home
Segway Navimow i110N

Segway Navimow i110 robot lawn mower review: Perfectly trimmed grass without lifting a finger
An unlocked U-tec UltraLoq Bolt Fingerprint Matter installed on a door

U-tec Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Matter review: Is Matter enough?
Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2

'The Last of Us' creators tease a big change to Abby's origin story ahead of season 2
See more latest
Most Popular
Kaitlyn Dever in The Last of Us season 2
'The Last of Us' creators tease a big change to Abby's origin story ahead of season 2
Light Phone III from the back
Light Phone 3 is creating buzz for being the anti-iPhone
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in Twisters
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
Gorilla Glass 7i
Corning just announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic that can survive 10 drops onto asphalt — and it's coming to this phone brand first
Stylized Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop graphic
RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 Ti gaming laptops available now — live updates and stock checker
Jamie Bamber as Archie in Beyond Paradise season 3
How to watch 'Beyond Paradise' season 3 online from anywhere
&quot;Million Dollar Secret&quot; contestants and host Peter Serafinowicz seated at a dining table in a still from the Netflix reality show.
Netflix's gripping new game show is perfect for 'The Traitors' fans — and it's already crashed the top 10
Google Maps
Google Maps just got a huge trip-planning upgrade — and it involves your screenshots
Pro-ject automat
This new turntable makes listening to vinyl as simple as CDs — and it doesn't break the bank
Amazon Big Spring Sale
I've been covering Amazon sales for 18 years — here's the 63+ best spring deals this weekend