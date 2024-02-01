Ninja unveils 3 new appliances including its first vertical dual basket air fryer

SharkNinja creates some of the best kitchen gadgets we've tested. The appliance giant just announced three new products; the Shark FlexBreeze fan for both indoor and outdoor use, the Ninja FrostVault portable food storage cooler, and the Ninja DoubleStack XL 2-Basket Air Fryer. The latter is the industry's first vertical two-basket air fryer that provides double the performance with 40% less countertop footprint.

Ninja's products are known for their high performance and innovative features such as their smart probes. The $229 DoubleStack XL is exciting because it provides a massive 10-quart capacity within a compact footprint. That size can cook two five-pound chickens at once. It also has two independently controlled cook baskets so you can cook two different foods in different ways (Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate) and have them finish at the same time. This cuts down on prep times since you don't have to swap in foods once one portion is done cooking—one of the best reasons to switch to a dual-basket air fryer.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

When you need to store food or drinks on the go, the new Ninja FrostVault cooler is an easy-to-carry 30 ($199) or 50-quart ($249) high-capacity cooler that has more in common with a mini fridge. You don't have to deal with ice leaving your food wet and soggy because of its FrostVault drawer on the front. This fridge-temperature dry storage uses cold air and insulation to keep food cool (under 40 degrees Fahrenheit), dry, and separated within its own compartment. This comes in handy for preventing cross-contamination if your household has someone with food allergies or if you go fishing and want to store your raw meat catches without ruining your snacks. Plus, you can use the top of the cooler as a portable table without having to clear the items on top to get another beverage or snack.

(Image credit: SharkNinja)

Outside of the food sphere, the Shark FlexBreeze is a 2-in-1 cooling tool that works both indoors and outside reducing outdoor space temperatures by up to 10°F. The FlexBreeze breaks down from a pedestal to a tabletop fan with the touch of a button for versatile placement. It has five fan speeds, 180 degrees of side-to-side oscillation, and can tilt 55 degrees up and down. These settings can be easily adjusted with its compact remote, which also attaches to the fan so you can store and keep track of it easily.

Shark's robot vacuums are quite powerful and it looks like some of this tech has made its way into the fan with a BreezeBoost mode that provides cool air up to 70 feet away. It also has a mist function to more efficiently cool a space. While the FlexBreeze is packed with tech the fan's build remains sleek at just 13 pounds. The UV and rain-resistant exterior can withstand the elements and a single charge gets you 20 hours of battery runtime. Once the fan dies you can simply plug it into an outlet so it can function like normal while recharging its onboard battery.

While we're excited to try the new Ninja DoubleStack XL, the cooler and fan will likely be popular gadgets this summer to help beat the heat. For now, if you're dealing with cold winter weather, you can check out our top 5 tips to winterize your property using smart home gadgets.