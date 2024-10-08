My favorite electric toothbrush has slashed in price for Prime Day — save $100 on the Oral-B Genius X

As someone who used to dread dentist visits, finding the right electric toothbrush has been a game-changer for my oral health. And, as it happens, the electric toothbrush my dentist swears by is now a whopping $100 off at Amazon, kicking off October Prime Day with a smile-worthy deal.

Right now, the Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush is just $99 on Amazon, which is an astounding 50% off its original price of $199. This toothbrush has become my daily essential, and since getting it, I haven't even considered another option. Oral-B is a brand trusted by dentists worldwide — so much that I'll be keeping tabs on other Oral-B products for my Prime Day wish list.

Oral-B Genius X Electric Toothbrush: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

The Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush is a dental care powerhouse. It features advanced position detection technology to ensure complete coverage of all areas of your mouth. The smart pressure sensor with visual feedback guides optimal brushing pressure, protecting your gums from over-brushing. With six cleaning modes, it caters to various oral care needs.

With its advanced AI-powered brushing technology, the Oral-B Genius X is perfect for anyone serious about their oral health. It features a smart pressure sensor that guides you to brush with the right amount of pressure, along with 6 cleaning modes for a personalized clean. This toothbrush also includes Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your smartphone for real-time coaching and tracking through the Oral-B app.

The Oral-B Genius X is designed for effectiveness, precision, and user experience. I can confidently say it's the most thorough clean I've ever had from a toothbrush, and that's because of its oscillating-rotating-pulsating technology and unique round brush head. The app makes brushing feel like a game, motivating me to maintain good habits and improve my technique over time.

(Image credit: Oral-B)

One of my favorite things about the Oral-B Genius X is its impressive battery life. It lasts up to 14 days on a single charge, which is perfect for travel or just reducing the clutter around your sink. The toothbrush comes with a standard charging stand, which is compact and efficient. I can't stress enough what a steal this Oral-B Genius X is at this price.

Now, with this Prime Day deal, it's within reach for a lot more people. As someone who's seen first-hand how it's improved my gum health and brightened my smile, I can confidently say it's worth every penny — even at full price. But 50% off? It's an absolute no-brainer.