Massive Dyson sale at Amazon — 7 deals I'd get now with up to 30% off

There are some epic Dyson deals up for grabs right now.

Amazon's Dyson sale is taking up to 30% off a range of Dyson products. That includes the awesome Dyson V15s Detect Submarine for $849 at Amazon. This vacuum provides serious cleaning power, and it's at its lowest price ever after this $100 discount.

Vacuum cleaners

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

This popular cordless vacuum offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibers — ideal if you have pets.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $469 @ Amazon

If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 does the job. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair.

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was $949 now $849 @ Amazon

We think the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is one of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. This Dyson wet and dry vacuum cleaner features an LCD screen which displays the power level (including an auto mode), remaining battery life and maintenance tips. It will also show the level of particles you collect as you vacuum. A laser illuminates any hidden dust on hard floors, while the interchangeable Submarine head washes your floors with a rotating roller. Plus, its battery provides 60 minutes of runtime.

Lighting

Dyson Solarcycle Task Light: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Save 25% on this Dyson Solarcycle Task Light. It's designed to help reduce eye strain, and can sense the light levels in your home and automatically adjust the brightness and temperature of the lighting to the correct level. The frame can also be adjusted up and down and rotates 360 degrees.

Dyson Solarcycle Morph Desk Light: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

We rank the Dyson Solarcycle Morph as one of the best desk lamps you can buy. Its 3-point revolve system gives it great flexibility and once connected to your smartphone, it adjusts automatically based on the time of day. You also get control over the brightness and temperature of the light via the controls on the light's underside.

Air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $529 now $399 @ Amazon

Save $130 on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room too. It also looks sleek and stylish.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan: was $649 now $457 @ Amazon

If you want to purify your air and cool the room at the same time, this is an excellent deal. This purifying fan offers a 360-degree filtration system to remove all traces of airborne particles and odors. Its advanced technology allows it to automatically sense and adapt to the air quality in the room, and gives real-time reports displayed on an LED screen to keep you updated.