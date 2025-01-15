Le Creuset shares the love with its heart-stopping Valentine’s Day collection — 5 buys I recommend

The holiday season is barely over and before you know it, Valentine’s Day looms. It’s another time for gifting and deciding what to buy your loved one. While flowers, chocolates, and scent are an easy buy, a personal gift that's as beautiful as it is useful will undoubtedly earn you extra brownie points.

To help you impress the cookware enthusiast in your life, Le Creuset has launched its ever-popular Valentine’s Day Collection. All designed to inspire the passionate baker or creative cook in your life, the cookware range caters to every pocket, from $15 for a spatula and rising to over $200 for one of its iconic dutch ovens.

Le Creuset also makes some of the best cast iron skillets on the market, and I can just see myself making some show-stopping heart-shaped pancakes on February 14th in its cerise skillet.

Cookware from a much-loved brand

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

When I think of Le Creuset, it brings to mind a company with a solid reputation and products that will last. So, although Le Creuset’s cookware can be on the pricey side, you’re buying a well-designed product from a much-loved brand.

Gifting cookware for Valentine’s Day may not seem romantic, but if your loved one enjoys spending time in the kitchen and is a Le Creuset fan, it will be a way to their heart. The new collection features heart-themed mugs, serving platters, bowls, a wooden trivet, and a whole host more.

I've selected a few products from the collection to suit every budget when buying a gift for your loved one this Valentine's Day.

5 buys I recommend

Le Creuset Mon Coeur Collections Silicone Craft Medium Spatula: $15 at Amazon This heart-designed spatula is durable, easy-to-clean, and the head is constructed from hygienic and heat-resistant BPA-free silicon. The spatula is flexible and non-abrasive, and is ideal for use on non-stick and porcelain enamel cookware. You'll find the classic Le Creuset signature on the wooden handle.

Le Creuset Heart Salt and Pepper Shakers: $40 at Le Creuset A match made in heaven: this salt and pepper due is functional but also eye-catching, with a slanted top that's ideally angled for pouring salt and pepper, and a generous capacity that won't need re-filling too often.

Le Creuset Mini Heart Pinch Bowl Set (set of 4): $50 at Amazon The mini set of four pinch bowls is a lovely way to keep salt, pepper, herbs and spices in easy reach when cooking. They can also be used to appetizers, dips, or even a few heart-shaped chocolates for sharing. These petite bowls are available in a cerise, white, or a multi-colored range.

Le Creuset Heart Skillet, 6-inch: $86 at Le Creuset This charming heart-shaped skillet comes in a 6-inch and 10-inch width and is available in a range of romantic colors. It's compatible with all cooktops, oven-safe up to 500°F and even dishwasher-safe.

Le Creuset Shallow Heart Cocotte with Light Gold Heart Knob: $164 at Amazon With a classic heart-shape, this shallow cocotte, in peche, is ideal for warming casseroles, deserts and breads. Made with cast-iron, it has exceptional heat distribution and retentions qualities, with large loop handles for easy lifting from the oven to table. The cocotte is also available in cerise, shell pink, berry, shallot and white.

More from Tom's Guide