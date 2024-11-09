I tried this easy hack to organize my bedding — and it instantly doubled my storage space

Social media is full of organization hacks, and the go-to place for the Marie Kondo fans to share their quick, “game changing” hacks. And since I write about home organization for a living, I’m always in search for clever space-saving solutions.

One storage woe in particular was trying to fit my multiple bedsheets and pillowcases into my linen closet, without it looking like a cluttered mess. And despite my best efforts at folding precisely , there just never seemed to be enough storage room. What’s more, finding the matching sets that I needed was becoming a time-consuming nightmare — especially when guests would stay over during the holidays.

That was until I came across this brilliant hack to organize bedding. In fact, it was so simple, I wish I’d known about it sooner!

The Pillow Parcel hack

Known as the "pillow parcel" hack, this is a quick way to organize bedding in literally seconds. You just fold your duvet cover and matching pillowcases as normal, and simply put inside one pillowcase. If you’re like me and want to make life easier, you can also add in your fitted bedsheet to keep everything together.

This way, you can easily organize (and find!) the bedding set in a neat "parcel" — and you’ll never have to look for a rogue pillowcase again. Perhaps what impressed me the most was that it doubled up my storage space in the closet.

Before you start putting this savvy method in place, this is probably a good time for decluttering your linen storage completely. Similar to the things you need to get rid of in your closet, old or unused bedding can easily get hoarded — taking up valuable space. You can donate your unused bedding to charity, or animal shelters where they’ll be put to good use! Alternatively, if you had a few favorites, you can always use them as makeshift picnic blankets, or for children to sit and play on the grass in the backyard.

Bedding storage unit (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you want to hide or store loose items, like different cushion inserts, I’m a huge fan of stylish storage baskets or crates. Ranging from woven to wire baskets, these handy organizers will keep everything tidy, and they can be placed anywhere. Plus, you can find the suitable size, design and styles to suit your home. Just don’t be tempted to buy more bedding to add to it!