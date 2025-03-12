How to get rid of bleach smell in your home — 5 quick tips to do now

When it comes to housework, bleach is often our go-to product for killing germs and bacteria. From cleaning the toilet and sanitizing surfaces, to whitening our laundry, there are so many things you never knew you could clean with bleach.

However, the one downside of using this "miracle" cleaner is the horrid, chlorine smell that can linger well after cleaning your home. Bleach is a strong chemical, and if you find that odors are overpowering, it's worth making sure you're using it correctly.

First make sure that you dilute the correct amount of bleach in water, according to the label’s instructions. Secondly, you must always rinse surfaces well after cleaning to reduce the residue that's causing smells.

And more importantly, never mix bleach with any other cleaning products at once. Bleach can react with other chemical cleaners to form a toxic gas that is potentially very harmful, and could make you sick.

So the next time you’re cleaning with bleach and can’t stand the smell, here are some quick and simple methods to neutralize lingering odors so you can breathe easily!

5 easy ways to get rid of the smell of bleach

Before you clean with bleach, always open windows and doors to allow ventilation for toxic fumes. If you don’t have a window, turn on any bathroom or kitchen exhaust fans to help circulate the air in the room.

Plus, avoid these 7 things you should never clean with bleach.

1. Light scented candles

Candles on a tray (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Scented candles are an instant way to get rid of bleach odors, and make the air smell fresh at the same time. This is especially the case if you have an unexpected guest over!

You can also buy special, odor-eliminating candles like this Bamboo Odor Eliminating Highly Fragranced Candle for $14 at Amazon, that can eliminate up to 95% of household smells, including cooking, smoke and pet smells.

2. Make an essential oil spray

Essential oil bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Essential oils are known for their fresh scent and calming properties — which are also the ideal, natural room fresheners. In particular, lavender, tea tree, mint or eucalyptus work well to banish lingering bleach odors.

Since essential oils are concentrated and can be quite overpowering themselves, it’s always advisable to dilute it. Simply fill a small spray bottle with 1 oz. of distilled water and 1 oz. of rubbing alcohol before adding 10-20 drops of lavender essential oil. Then, shake the bottle well to mix the oils evenly into the solution.

Depending on the size of the bottle, you can alter the strength of the oil mixture to suit your preference and needs.

3. Boil a simmer pot of fragranced food

Boiling oranges and cinnamon (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want instant fragrance, why not boil up a natural, aromatic air freshener? Simply take a small saucepan with water, and add orange slices along with a handful of cloves and cinnamon sticks. Then bring the pot to the boil before turning the heat down to simmer for several hours.

The strong, aromatic scent will disguise any lingering bleach odors, while making the whole house smell sweet and welcoming. A win-win!

4. Invest in an air purifier

Air purifier in living room with a woman reading book on sofa (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best air purifiers can do so much more than just purify and filter nasty airborne indoor pollutants. And if you’re struggling with lingering bleach odors, an air purifier can work wonders in getting rid of lingering smells.

What’s more, these handy appliances are super easy to use. Simply turn on, set it to Auto, and let it handle all the work in quickly filtering and cleaning your air.

Although air purifiers are quite costly (compared to the other homemade methods), this can be a worthwhile investment in the long-run.

5. Use baking soda in jars

Baking soda in glass jar next to cleaning materials (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Baking soda is often known as a cake-making staple, frequently found in our kitchen cupboards. However there are so many things you didn't know you could clean with baking soda.

One of baking soda's super powers is absorbing odors and deodorizing bad smells, making it a great method for banishing lingering bleach in the air.

Simply add ½ cup baking soda in an open bowl or box and leave the mixture out to stand. Alternatively, you could add six drops of essential oil to baking soda inside a small mason jar. Then, carefully poke holes in the jar lid to make a vent before placing the jar anywhere in the home.

Not only will the baking soda absorb odors while you clean with bleach, but the oils will give your home a fresh smell. Once the scent fades, simply refresh every few weeks with six drops of essential oil.

Just bear in mind these 7 things you should never clean with baking soda to avoid abrasive damage.