This is the one mistake you're probably making with bleach, according to a cleaning expert

When it comes to daily cleaning chores, bleach is often the trusted, go-to product in most households. From disinfecting toilets and sanitizing items and surfaces, to whitening our laundry, there are so many things you never knew you could clean with bleach.

But while bleach seems like an effective, multi-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean everything around the home, you’ll be mistaken. According to experts, there’s this one cleaning mistake you're probably making with bleach. What’s more, you could be causing more harm than good if using incorrectly.

So before you start your cleaning ritual, just beware of this mistake you're probably making with bleach — and it’s more common than you think.

Using bleach to kill mold spores

Mold being cleaned from the wall next to a window sill (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you spot unsightly, black mold in your bathroom, you’ll want to know how to get rid of mold fast. And while the first call of action might be to get out the bleach to spray on moldy walls or surfaces, this is a no-no.

While bleach is generally good for removing most stubborn stains, experts strongly advise not to use it on mold. In severe cases, spores will still be ingrained in the material, lurking underneath the surface. So while you’re removing initial, surface dirt, the problem is still there. This is especially the case for certain porous materials such as wood.

According to experts, there is a misconception that bleach will kill germs caused by mold spores. “It’s widely believed that bleach will eliminate all germs, however this isn’t true, agrees Joshua Houston, Cleaning Expert at Household Quotes. “Bleach is an extremely strong disinfectant, but some germs are resistant to it. This means germs will build up again, so regular cleaning is required. Using it continuously can damage areas of your home, particularly metals, and if not used correctly it can irritate your skin.”

What’s more, bleach can increase levels of moisture on the surface, which can actually encourage mold growth. Typically, mold spores grow in areas with excess humidity and high levels of moisture, such as the bathroom, kitchen or basement. There are several ways to prevent mold however, such as investing in one of the best dehumidifiers to reduce moisture and damp issues.

White vinegar and spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The best method to remove mold naturally is to dilute white distilled vinegar in a spray bottle before applying to moldy areas. Alternatively, you can scrub the mold away using dish soap, warm water and a scrubbing brush Then rinse and dry completely afterwards with a microfiber cloth.

Another thing to note is, bleach is a strong chemical cleaner, and should always be used safely — kept away from children. Firstly, remember to open a window, door or use an extractor vent to allow sufficient ventilation. And if possible, wear rubber household gloves to prevent it from splashing onto skin. More importantly, never mix bleach with other types of cleaners, as it can react with other chemicals to form a toxic gas. You can, however, dilute it with water but that will lessen the strength. In any case, bleach is a useful disinfectant to keep around — providing you don’t make this cleaning mistake!