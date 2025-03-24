Hot deal! Breville’s Smart Oven Air Fryer is $70 off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

There's a toaster oven-shaped hole on your kitchen countertop that can currently be filled for $70 less thanks to the spring sale currently going on at Amazon.

Right now, the retailer has dropped the price of the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer by 20% to $279. This is only $10 off the cheapest price we've seen for this appliance that's one of the best we've ever tested here at Tom's Guide.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer: was $349 now $279 at Amazon This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price.

This versatile appliance is among one of the best toaster ovens you can buy right now and at just $10 off the lowest price we've ever seen for it, we had to point out this excellent deal. You can read our full review of the Pro model here.

It offers air frying, toasting, baking and broiling as well as lots of extra functionality like slow cooking, dehydrating, proofing, and reheating. There are 11 pre-set program settings, including toast, bagel, broil, bake, and more.

During our testing we were impressed with the device's capacity — whether you're using it as an air fryer or a toaster. It was able to cook a 14-pound turkey or toast nine slices of bread. Thanks to the larger capacity, you may also find it can replace your main oven for a lot of tasks.

As well as giving you dual functionality, you also get a machine that looks the part. The brushed stainless steel finish will go with any kitchen décor and looks suitably premium. The drop down door has a towel bar handle and measures 21.5 x 16 x 12.7 inches. To the right, it has an easy-to-read LCD display controlled by the buttons and dials below. The entire device weighs in at 38.9 pounds.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer is one of the more expensive toaster ovens you can buy, but considering the flexibility on offer and the 20% discount Amazon is currently offering, it's well worth it.