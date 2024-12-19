This Christmas sale saves you $300 on one of our favorite gaming chair and desk combos

Want a brand-new gaming setup for your home to start off the new year? We have good news for you: Secretlab, who produces some of the best gaming chairs and best standing desks, has a killer Christmas deal rolling out for the holidays.

For a limited time, Secretlab is taking up to $303 off bundles or up to $139 off select products. We've tested and loved Secretlab's Titan Evo gaming chair and Magnus Pro standing desk. The former is a masterclass in comfort and ergonomics with an extra cushy headrest, and the latter has some of the tidiest cable management we've ever seen. Neither are cheap, but their build quality, smooth operation, and five-year warranty all justify the price. Especially when they're discounted like they are now.

Secretlab Titan Evo: was $624 now $524 at Secretlab The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chairs available. Not only is it well-built and exceedingly comfortable, but it also comes in multiple sizes and materials that accommodate all buyers equally. When we reviewed it, we especially lauded it for its quality headrest pillow that's the perfect size for your neck.

Secretlab Magnus Pro: was $928 now $799 at Secretlab The Magnus Pro gives you an ultra durable steel chassis, a seamless built-in control panel and a nice, large desktop — 59 x 27.5 inches to be exact. In our Magnus Pro review, we loved the incredible cable management, a fully-integrated power supply column and optional magnetic pads to personalize your design.

On their own, the Titan Evo and the Magnus Pro are each in the ballpark of $100 off. But when you bundle them together alongside accessories like lumbar pillows and monitor mounts on the brand's promotions page, you can rack up a total of $303 in savings.

When you're logging long hours on your favorite game, it's best to be supported as well as possible from head to toe. That's why every inch of the Titan Evo gaming chair is rife with lively cushioning, sturdy support, and a sleek leatherette that looks as good as it feels. Unfortunately, this deal doesn't include the new and improved Nanogen model we tested recently, but we still wholeheartedly recommend the 2022 model.

The Magnus Pro, Secretlab's flagship standing desk, can keep your desk setup tidier than just about any other desk on the market. That's without any add-ons, too. Thanks to a spacious cable management tray and a long channel for your power cords to slip into it, you hardly need to see an inch of wiring. Pair that with an incredibly spacious desktop and you have a desk that can handle even the bulkiest PCs.

To seize a killer deal on the Titan Evo, the Magnus Pro, or both, all you have to do is make your way over to Secretlab's site and configure whatever bundle of goodies your heart desires. Just be sure to act fast: this deal only lasts for another six days.