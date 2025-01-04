7 epic deals on home office gear this weekend — save up to $200 now

Now that the rush of holiday shopping is over, it's time to focus on you again. Perhaps it's been a goal of yours to freshen up your home office or upgrade some of your equipment. Frustratingly, loads of killer deals on the best standing desks, the best office chairs, and more home office accessories waned with the new year. But not all of them.

Luckily, we've been able to find seven killer deals on products we've tested and loved that have made it into the new year. For a (very) limited time, you can save up to $200 on some of our favorite equipment, such as the highly lauded Steelcase Karman office chair.

If you're after some of these discounted upgrades, just know that time is of the essence. We don't know how long any deals on Amazon are going to last, and the sitewide sales that Vari and Steelcase are hosting both end after this weekend. We'd recommend any of these products at full price, but you deserve to save some of the money you shook out of all your holiday greeting cards last month.

Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer: was $24 now $19 at Amazon Nothing beats a warm cup of coffee or tea, so why not let it stay warm for longer? This mug warmer can keep your mug anywhere between 105 and 149 degrees Fahrenheit with three temperature settings. It also has an auto-shutoff that will save you energy, and it's water-resistant in case of spills.

Anker 351 Power Strip: was $36 now $29 at Amazon Anker is an electronics powerhouse, and this surge protector is perfect for a workspace, entertainment center, or gaming setup that requires a hell of a lot of plugs. It has 15 outlets in total, three of which are for USB-A and USB-C. It has a flat plug for easy installation behind your furniture, and the main body is slim enough to tuck into just about any cable management tray you may have on or near your desk.

Corsair K70 Max Mechanical Keyboard: was $229 now $149 at Amazon The Corsair K70 Max might have a familiar design but its magnetic switches and high level of customization arguably make this the company’s best keyboard yet. If you can stomach its high price, this is the keyboard to get if you’re looking to elevate your PC gaming or work-from-home experience.

Vari Task Chair: was $375 now $300 at Vari Nothing beats affordable furniture that performs similarly to its top-shelf competitors. Despite running well below half the price of many other office chairs we've tested, the Task Chair stood out in our review for its comfortable mesh material, adjustability, and ergonomics. This deal was previously only available in one color, but it has spread to all options.

Vari Ergo Electric Standing Desk: was $699 now $524 at Vari The Ergo is a standing desk made for long days spent in one spot. Thanks to a smooth, contoured front end, this desktop is heaven for your forearms due to its lack of harsh edges. Better yet, it's easy to assemble, it comes with four height presets, and its height adjustment is wonderfully sensitive.