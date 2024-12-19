You can get up to $840 in rebates when you upgrade to an induction cooktop — here's how

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans can now receive a $840 rebate when swapping to induction cooking. As the government strives to transition to clean energy and a decarbonized life, around $4.3 billion of an overall $370 billion investment has been earmarked to help domestic consumers switch to clean energy.

One area is in the kitchen, where the strategy aims to encourage Americans to swap to low-carbon appliances, removing their reliance on burning fossil fuels. So, instead of replacing a gas range for a like-for-like appliance, the rebate encourages consumers to change it with an electric or induction version that cuts your carbon footprint by not using fossil fuels.

Making the swap to induction cooking

(Image credit: GE Appliances)

To persuade consumers to make the change, the government is offering an incentive in the form of a rebate when qualifying appliances are purchased. The incentive excludes all gas-fueled appliances, with only Energy-Star approved electric and induction-based appliances qualifying.

In the kitchen, rebates are available on electric ranges, ovens and cooktops, including induction cooktops and induction ranges. Other home rebates apply to heat pumps, heat pump water heaters and clothes dryers.

The Home Energy Rebates aims to shift Americans away from using gas-fueled appliances, such as gas ranges, making it easy to make the change and affording the necessary rewiring and upgrading as needed. In fact, Rewiring America, a non-profit organization, claims that households can save an average of $1,800 a year by going electric. You can calculate what your household can save by going electric by using Rewiring America’s online calculator.

Why change to induction cooking

(Image credit: Future)

Induction cooktops and induction ovens all qualify for a rebate as they run on electricity. What’s more, they are one of the most energy-efficient appliances you can purchase, and will reduce your energy bill and carbon footprint.

However, cooking with induction is slightly different, so there are things you need to know before buying an induction cooktop, although when I reviewed Smeg’s portable induction cooktop, I was converted. I got used to the new way of cooking almost immediately.

Rebate FAQs

Can everyone claim a rebate?

The rebate does not apply to all, as it is geared to assist those on a low-to-medium income. Those earning below 80% of their area's median income are eligible to have 100% of their costs covered, up to the value of $840; while those earning between 80 to 150% are eligible to receive 50% up to the cost of $840. Here's how to check the median income in your area.

When are rebates available?

Rebates are not yet available across all states, but you can find out if they are available in your region by checking on the Government’s Home Energy Rebate map.

How do you make a claim for a rebate?

It will vary from state to state, but keep hold of your appliance and installation receipt and follow the steps specific to your state.