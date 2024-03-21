Save a huge $125 on Dyson's V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

There’s no getting away from doing the vacuuming — it’s one of those regular tasks that needs to be done a couple of times a week. Therefore, you need one of the best vacuum cleaners to do the job.

Right now you can grab the Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $344 at Amazon. That's $125 off the regular price of $469, so it's both a massive saving and a great encouragement to get your spring cleaning done.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDyson-Cordless-Stick-Vacuum-Cleaner%2Fdp%2FB09YS9N7H2%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $469 now $344 @ Amazon

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

The Dyson V8 is a powerful and versatile tool that transforms into a handheld version for cleaning tight spaces like stairs, couches and inside your car. It means you don't need to worry about a cord getting in your way or not reaching as far as you are cleaning. Due to Dyson's supreme engineering, this is a lightweight appliance, weighing 5.6 lbs, with a bagless bin capacity of 0.1 gallon — plenty adequate if emptied regularly.

It’s an excellent all-round vacuum that will clean all floor surfaces and has four attachments for different types of cleaning. Its suction power is particularly praised by reviewers. With two suction modes, you can opt to boost the power if need be, although this will reduce the length of time the full charge lasts — so depending on surface area, you might not be able to clean your whole home in one go.

The V8 is also suitable for households with pets and has advanced whole-machine filtration that captures pet dander and fine dust. Other highlights include the detangling Motorbar, which means that hair and long fibers don’t get caught in the roller.