Philips' latest air fryer takes the guesswork out of cooking — here's how

Philips just released its new 3000 Series Single Basket Air Fryer, offering 16 cooking functions and an interesting new design that allows you to peek into the cooking basket without having to bend down.

Air fryers with viewing windows aren't new — in fact, we recently reviewed (and loved) the Philips 2000 Series which has this exact function — but I've never seen an air fryer with an up-top viewing window that gives you an easy peek into the cooking chamber of your air fryer without having to squat. If you struggle with mobility, or simply like to keep an eye on your food as it cooks, this could be a game-changer.

The Philips 3000 Series Single Basket Air Fryer comes in two sizes: 6.2L (6.5 Qt) or 7.2L (7.6 Qt). The 6.5QT model retails for $119 at Amazon, and the larger 7.6QT model retails for $149.99., and they're both available to buy right now.

Philips 3000 Series Single Basket Air Fryer: $119 at Amazon The Philips 3000 Series Single Basket Air Fryer offers a unique take on the air fryer viewing window, something we at Tom's Guide love for convenience and the ability to continue cooking without letting the hot air out of your basket.

What else is new?

(Image credit: Philips)

I've reviewed well over 30 air fryers, so it's been a while since I saw a new design that really grabbed my attention. Another thing I really like about the look of this air fryer is how elevated the control panel is. Along with the up-top viewing window, this will offer an additional level of access for those who are less able to bend easily.

Along with its up-top viewing window, you can also benefit from 16 settings with the Philips 3000 Single Basket air fryer. It offers a huge temperature range, too. Most air fryers focus on cooking at super high temperatures, but this machine has a setting for dehydrating and even fermentation. It can run at as low as 140°F, and like most air fryers, it runs up to 400°F.

(Image credit: Philips)

I personally don't get use out of pre-set functions on air fryers, but if you're a fan, there are plenty available with the Philips 3000 Single Basket. The touchscreen offers settings for frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake, vegan, and even dehydrated fruits. There's also a keep warm and favorite button that the user can customize their own preset, which will be helpful for those who (like me) typically just turn their air fryer onto the top heat setting for 20 minutes.

We'll be reviewing the Philips 3000 Single Basket air fryer at Tom's Guide to see if it can live up to its claims, but as someone who loves the other Philips air fryers I've tried, I'm excited to take it for a spin.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors