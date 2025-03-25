I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Snap up this Cosori air fryer

Corsori 9-in-1 air fryer
(Image credit: Amazon/Cosori)

Air fryers are one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the moment, and if you haven’t already purchased one of the best air fryers you probably feel as though you’re missing out.

I thought air fryers were a gimmick, and was reluctant to try one out, but boy, was I wrong. I now use my Corsori air fryer every day.

And right now, the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer is slashed to just $89 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, saving you 25% off the regular price. It’s a great everyday air fryer that will save you heaps of time in the kitchen while giving you the chance to enjoy crispy food with less oil.

Cosori 9-in-1, 6-qt Air Fryer
Cosori 9-in-1, 6-qt Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 at Amazon

This versatile air fryer has a 6-qt capacity with a deep drawer, giving you plenty of room to cook anything from fries to a roast chicken. The Cosori is super quick and has 5-fan speeds and high heat for crispy and juicy dishes. It's a great air fryer whether you're an air frying newbie or not.

View Deal

What you get with the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer

You get plenty of cooking capacity with the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, which offers 6 quarts of space to cook 20 chicken wings, 6 pizza slices or 3 lbs of steak. It’s a good family-size appliance that won’t leave you cramming in protein to feed your family.

And there’s plenty of cooking functions to choose between — air fry, roast, broil, frozen, plus, reheat, dry, bake, proof and warm. It's so versatile that since using this air fryer I've hardly used my oven.

With TurboBlaze technology the Cosori delivers a powerful 3600 rpm fan speed and temperatures up to 450°F, to achieve cooking results beyond crispy, using 95% less oil.

It’s also exceptionally quiet for an appliance with a high-speed fan and measures less than 53db, giving you plenty of chance to chat while you cook.

Camilla Sharman
Camilla Sharman
Staff Writer, Homes

Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.  

As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.  

