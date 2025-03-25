I use this air fryer every day — and it's 25% off now for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Air fryers are one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the moment, and if you haven’t already purchased one of the best air fryers you probably feel as though you’re missing out.

I thought air fryers were a gimmick, and was reluctant to try one out, but boy, was I wrong. I now use my Corsori air fryer every day.

And right now, the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer is slashed to just $89 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, saving you 25% off the regular price. It’s a great everyday air fryer that will save you heaps of time in the kitchen while giving you the chance to enjoy crispy food with less oil.

Cosori 9-in-1, 6-qt Air Fryer: was $119 now $89 at Amazon This versatile air fryer has a 6-qt capacity with a deep drawer, giving you plenty of room to cook anything from fries to a roast chicken. The Cosori is super quick and has 5-fan speeds and high heat for crispy and juicy dishes. It's a great air fryer whether you're an air frying newbie or not.

What you get with the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer

You get plenty of cooking capacity with the Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, which offers 6 quarts of space to cook 20 chicken wings, 6 pizza slices or 3 lbs of steak. It’s a good family-size appliance that won’t leave you cramming in protein to feed your family.

And there’s plenty of cooking functions to choose between — air fry, roast, broil, frozen, plus, reheat, dry, bake, proof and warm. It's so versatile that since using this air fryer I've hardly used my oven.

With TurboBlaze technology the Cosori delivers a powerful 3600 rpm fan speed and temperatures up to 450°F, to achieve cooking results beyond crispy, using 95% less oil.

It’s also exceptionally quiet for an appliance with a high-speed fan and measures less than 53db, giving you plenty of chance to chat while you cook.