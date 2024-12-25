I made spiked eggnog in the Ninja Slushi, and it was a big hit at my holiday party

Whether you love it or hate it, eggnog is part of holiday traditions. But rather that slurp it straight out of the Turkey Hill container (or, make it from scratch if you're one of *those* people,) there's an easy way to switch up this season's 'nogging — and all you'll need is one of the internet's favorite Ninja appliances.

I broke my Ninja Slushi machine out of summer storage so that it may make a guest appearance at my recent holiday soirée. During my typically chaotic hosting prep, I set mere 5 minutes aside to get the Slushi machine set up and running. The great thing about the Ninja Slushi is that some of the best recipes require just one ingredient, but for the sake of appeasing my incoming guests, I opted for a spiked variation of my party's signature drink. This brings the total ingredient count for the recipe I'm about to share to two. Ambitious, I know.

Spiked eggnog in the Ninja Slushi is pretty straightforward, although if you're putting alcohol in any of your Slushi concoctions, you should read up on the sugar content guidelines outlined in the beginner booklet. In general, your liquid mixture needs to contain at least 4% sugar for the liquid to achieve a slushy consistency. (That's why you can't use diet sodas in the Ninja Slushi.) On the flip side, if your liquid has too much sugar from alcohol, the machine will pause until you dilute the contents with water.

Ninja Slushi: $299 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja Slushi is currently sold out at Ninja, but you can join the waitlist to be notified about restocks. The machine sells out quickly, and the best way to score one is to shop as soon as you get an email availability alert.

I disclose this having experienced some trial and error with my recipe, thinking that it would be fine to add more alcohol than recommended because, you know, it's the holidays. But I learned from my first attempt at spiked eggnog in the Ninja Slushi that it will not freeze properly if you overdo it.

To make spiked eggnog in the Ninja Slushi, you'll want to measure out 48 ounces of eggnog and 12 ounces of whiskey rather precisely. I used Angel's Envy for those who are curious, but any whiskey or bourbon should do. Now, the Ninja Slushi has a maximum capacity of 64 ounces — if you let your machine run for a while and it's not appearing to slush up, you can add about 4 ounces of water to the container.

This recipe will yield 4-6 servings, depending on the cups or glasses you use to serve. On the highest slush setting with the Spiked Slush preset, the eggnog achieved nearly an ice cream-like consistency, so I ended up serving it with spoons after topping each glass with a bit of nutmeg for aesthetics. Needless to say, it was a hit with my holiday guests and something that very well may join our list annual traditions going forward.

