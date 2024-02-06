Blendjet recalls 4.8 million Blendjet 2 portable blenders — what to do now

Blendjet has recalled 4.8 million early models of the Blendjet 2 portable blenders after receiving reports that its blades can break off while in use, and that the blenders can also catch fire. Blendjet 2 owners are advised to stop using their blenders immediately, and contact Blendjet to receive a replacement.

Here's how to know if your Blendjet 2 is part of the recall, and what to do to get a replacement.

Blendjet 2 recall: what happened

According to a posting on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Blendjet received roughly 329 reports of the blades breaking while in use, and an additional 17 reports of overheating or fires, which resulted in property damage claims of approximately $150,000. Additionally, Blendjet received about 49 reports of minor burns and one report of a laceration injury.

Blendjet 2 recall: Recalled models and how to get a replacement

(Image credit: Blendjet)

Blendjet issued a recall for the Blendjet 2 on Dec. 28, 2023. The recall affects about 4.8 million Blendjet 2s sold in the U.S. and about 117,000 sold in Canada at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores and online at BlendJet.com from October 2020 through November 2023. Models that are currently being sold are not affected by the recall.

To check to see if your model is part of the recall, follow this Blendjet link and enter the serial number of your Blendjet 2. The serial number is located on the base of the Blendjet 2. If you're having trouble here is a link on how to fill out the registration form.

Additionally, you can email safety@blendjet.com or call the toll-free number (844) 334-0562, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, any day of the week.

According to Blendjet's FAQ, you can expect to receive a replacement base 4 to 6 weeks after you submit your application.