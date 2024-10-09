Don’t miss these sizzling Prime Day deals — save up to 28% on these portable induction cooktops

There’s a lot of love about induction cooking. Apart from precision they are super responsive, and I was blown away when I tried an induction cooktop for the first time. However, although induction cooking works differently to gas and electric, and you will need a special set of pans, if you know how to use an induction cooktop it won’t take you long to get used to a new way of cooking.

These Prime Day deals on portable induction cooktops are a great way to get started. Plus, they can also provide the extra capacity at Thanksgiving and during other times when you’re hosting large gatherings. What’s more, a portable induction cooktop can be easily stowed away and taken on an outdoor adventure.

Right now you can save up to 28% on the Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop, and $25 on Nuwave’s Gold Precision Induction Cooktop, while Gasland’s Portable Induction Cooktop with 2 burners, has plummeted to $129.

These are the deals that have caught my eye

Portable Induction Cooktop Prime Day Deals

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop: was $151 now $109 @ Amazon

Save 28% on this lightweight Duxtop single portable induction cooktop. Choose from 20 pre-set power levels, (100-1800W) and 20 pre-set temperatures levels (100-460°F). The touch control digital LCD panel is easy to use and child safe with a locking function and auto pan detection. It includes a pre-set keep warm function, quick boil and a 10-hour timer. And like all induction cooktops, the smooth surface is easy to wipe clean.

Gasland Portable Induction Cooktop with 2 Burner: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

This portable induction cooktop from Gasland has two burners, providing greater cooking flexibility. It has 10 temperature settings (140-460°F) and 7 power settings (200-1500W), with sensor touch control. It also features a and a child safety lock, a hot surface indicator and an auto switch off. Plus, it has a dual timer to allow both cooktops to be controlled independently. The unit weights 11.83lbs and is suitable for home use or can be taken on camping trips or used in an RV.