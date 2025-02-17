Act fast! Dyson's game-changing Airstrait hair straightener is $100 off for Presidents' Day sale

The epic Airstrait hair straightener is seeing a significant discount for Presidents' Day right now, dropping to $399, with Dyson knocking $100 off this wet-to-dry straightener. Since its launch, it's been praised for cutting styling time in half — and now its price is getting a cut too.

At $399 (down from $499), it's still firmly in premium territory, but now that price tag is a bit easier to justify. If you've been waiting to upgrade your hair styling routine, this Presidents' Day deal offers a good opportunity to invest in Dyson's game-changing technology.

Dyson Airstrait : was $499 now $399 at Dyson Inc. The Airstrait uses precisely controlled airflow to straighten hair from wet, eliminating the need for pre-drying. With multiple heat and airflow settings, it caters to various hair types and desired styles.

What sets the Airstrait apart is its unique approach to straightening. Unlike traditional flat irons that use heated plates, the Airstrait harnesses the power of air. Whether you have fine, thick, or coily hair, the Airstrait's customizable settings allow you to tailor your styling.

This innovative method aims to protect your hair from extreme heat while also adding shine and reducing frizz. The goal is sleek, smooth hair that looks healthy and feels natural.

And for those concerned about energy consumption, the Airstrait may have an edge. Its motor is engineered to be both powerful and energy-efficient, aligning with Dyson's commitment to sustainability.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Even at $399, the Airstrait straightener remains a bit of a splurge — but there's substance behind the price point. The wet-to-dry technology actually delivers on its promise to simplify styling routines. After using it for several months, the time saved from combining drying and straightening steps is noticeable.

The technology makes particular sense for those who style their hair daily. While the price point puts it squarely in the luxury category, this Presidents' Day discount brings it closer to standard high-end styling tools. I can't imagine a deal this good sticking around for long.