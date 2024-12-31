By definition, interior trends come and go. And while there are some that deserve to be banished for good (avocado bathrooms for example), it seems like other outdated styles are here to stay.

So, if you’re thinking about giving your home a makeover for the year, you might want to keep these 5 interior trends that are making a comeback in 2025.

1. Earthy neutrals

Earthy tones in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

One trend that is here to stay is the use of earthy tones and neutrals. And since the Pantone color of 2025 was unveiled to be Mocha Mousse, experts seem to think it will work well to add warmth to a cozy space.

If you don't want to paint your walls shades of brown, you can add earthy neutrals through accessories and decor. Things like terracotta vases, planters, soft furnishings, rugs or handmade pieces. These all work well to add warmth to your interiors.

2. Open shelving

Floating shelves in kitchen (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There was a time when we were told , “out of sight, out of mind,” when it came to displaying our beloved items in our rooms. In fact, there were so many storage solutions designed to hide excess items or ‘clutter’, and keep our homes tidy and minimalistic.

Well, it seems as though open shelving is making a comeback, with home owners encouraged to show off their tableware or kitchen utensils.

If you lack open cabinetry space, floating shelves are a great way of displaying items, maximizing space, and can be easily installed. These can also add visual impact and a feature wall to any room.

3. Curve appeal

Grey curved sofa in cozy living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Considering curved furnishings were once popular in the 1970s, these styles are making a comeback. Whether it be a curved sofa, armchair, lighting or decor, the days of straight, clean lines are losing their appeal.

In addition, the softness of curved furniture makes a striking accent piece in a space, and particularly works well if you want to make a small room look bigger. If you don’t have the space (or desire!) for a curved sofa, you can always opt for circular footstools, coffee tables, pillows or even stylish, rounded lamps.

4. Statement rugs

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Rugs were once considered outdated, and slowly being replaced by modern, hard flooring or floor tiles. However, oversized or vintage rugs are making a comeback, used to instantly transform a room, adding a burst of color, warmth and character.

In particular, vintage rugs have stood the test of time — and can handle being in high traffic areas. In addition, these can be pretty low-maintenance if well looked after. With their distinct, patterned designs and muted colors, vintage rugs come in all different sizes and styles to complement your home.

Before investing in a rug though, always take the precise measurements first as you don’t want it to overwhelm a room, or look too small in a large space. In any case, vintage rugs are versatile, and you can place them from the living room and kitchen to the entryway. Just avoid several rugs in one area or else it will look cluttered, and busy.

You might also want to check out how to clean a rug without damaging it.

5. Maximalist bold colors

Blue vintage wallpaper in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

It seems as though pastel tones have had their time, and it’s all about going big and bold for 2025. In particular, opt for vintage-inspired wallpaper to brighten up a room or bold patterns for that maximalist style.

If you don’t want to cover the entire room, you can always stick to just one wall. Having a bright or patterned feature wall will add a pop of color in a neutral space, giving you the best of both worlds. Be it bold color or geometric, there is a wallpaper design to suit every home, so it won’t be too overwhelming.