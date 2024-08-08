This is the one game you need to play on International Cat Day — it’s a purrfectly wonderful adventure

As a passionate gamer and cat lover, I've been on the lookout for the purrfect way to celebrate International Cat Day (August 8). This year, the stars have aligned with something truly special — the release of Cat Quest 3. This game promises to be a pawsitively delightful adventure by blending together the cuteness of cats with genuinely addicting gameplay that’s sure to resonate with animal lovers and gamers alike.

Set in a beautifully crafted 2.5D open world, this action RPG lets you take control of a "swashbuckling purrivateer" (a cat, of course). You’ll explore a pirate-themed world known as the Purribean, teeming with evil Pi-rats on the hunt for long-lost mythical treasure. You will also navigate this terrain on your very own ship, solve engaging side quests, battle formidable foes and go on your own thrilling treasure hunt.

The Cat Quest franchise has always been celebrated for its charming graphics, clever puns and engaging storylines, and this latest installment is no exception. If you also loved the game "Stray" and need something similar, then you're in luck. Here’s why Cat Quest 3 is worth playing on this very wholesome day...

A simple, light-hearted story

(Image credit: Future)

Those who have played the first two Cat Quest games will know the story primarily takes place in an open-world kingdom. This time, however, you’ll set off on a quest around the sun-bleached, palm-strewn Purribean archipelago to find the mysterious North Star Treasure.

As the tabby cat protagonist, you're chosen as one of the "Seekers" — individuals destined to discover the North Star, a legendary artifact said to grant any wish. Accompanied by a mysterious ghost sidekick named Captain Cappey, it’s your job to explore the world and claim the North Star before rival pirate factions can get their paws on it.

Even though it’s a very simple story with almost no character development, it still manages to create an engaging experience that's easy to dive into. I found that the narrative never bogged me down, which meant I could fully immerse myself in the journey while clearing out dungeons and sailing to each little island. As much as I love incredibly deep and complex narratives (considering The Last of Us is my favorite game ever), it actually felt nice to play a refreshingly simple game on my PC.

There's plenty to explore in this colorful world

The pirate-themed world of the Purribean in Cat Quest 3 draws inspiration from the golden age of piracy but adds a delightful feline twist. The game features a map filled with lush tropical islands, each offering unique environments, quests and enemies.

The primary antagonists are the Pi-rats, a group of nefarious pirate rats on their own quest to find mythical treasures like the Northern Star. These cunning foes provide both comic relief and challenging battles, constantly trying to outsmart and outfight you at every turn. Your only way to survive in the Purribean is to engage in thrilling ship-to-ship combat or fight them hands on with your claws, blunderpuss and spells.

(Image credit: Future)

While I do think the map is incredibly fun, I have to give credit to the streamlined gameplay. I could quickly board my ship and sail to the next island within seconds. Every island is visible on the overworld map right from the start, eliminating the need for loading screens. These compact islands offered a variety of quests and hidden character interactions that kept me engaged.

The Purribean is also rich with side quests that provide additional challenges and rewards, so if you get a little tired of the story, you can always find something else to do. One fun example includes hunting down three buried keys on a beachy island to help some fellow cats open their treasure chests (and yes, I got to keep the treasure in the end). Other quests often involve finding hidden valuables in dungeons by completing tasks and fighting off the Pi-rats inside.

Purrsonalize your gear and look

I’ll always appreciate a game that has personalized features. Cat Quest 3 leans heavily into this aspect to ensure players upgrade their gear when fighting more challenging enemies. When visiting this menu, you can see your current level and inventory. This includes costumes, cute accessories, combat items (like claws and swords) and blasters. There are also three spaces you can unlock for any spells you collect through completing quests and exploring dungeons.

Being able to upgrade my gear and choose the appearance of my cat makes the adventure feel uniquely mine. I especially love that I can tailor my character’s abilities and look to match my playstyle in the game. For example, once I was able to travel to more advanced islands, the enemies were harder to defeat (I found this out the hard way). Taking a quick look through the personalization menu helped me locate some extremely effective claws for close combat, and then I progressed with ease.

Of course, the only way you'll have some decent options is to find treasure chests and complete as many side quests as you can. Otherwise, you'll be stuck with a very simple (but very adorable) cat who won't do much damage while sailing the seas.

(Image credit: Future)

Cat Quest 3 is a perfect choice for International Cat Day, and I know I’ll be playing it for weeks after. Its engaging gameplay, colorful pirate-themed world and customization feature make it an enjoyable experience for anyone who loves cats (or just wants to play a very entertaining game).

You can now buy Cat Quest 3 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and PC.