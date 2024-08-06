Future Games Show is back for Gamescom — how to watch and what to expect

The Future Games Show is coming to Gamescom

Future Games Show
(Image credit: Gamesradar)

The Future Games Show has regularly given us a huge slate of impressive games to look forward to, and the next chapter is set for Gamescom on Wednesday, August 21. 

Hosted by Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke who voices Michael in Grand Theft Auto V (not quite the GTA announcement we wanted, but we’ll take it), we’re set to see over 50 games and even a sneak peek at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

How to watch Future Games Show at Gamescom

You’ll be able to watch the stream on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, and more, starting on Wednesday, August 21 at 4pm ET, 1pm PT, and 9PM BST.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - YouTube Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

What to expect

Future Games Show

(Image credit: Gamesradar)

Of course, we’ve already mentioned the over 50 games. One of these is going to be an in-depth presentation of Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (given the game is the show’s sponsor), and alongside this, 2K, Tripwire Presents, Plaion, Nacon and Rebellion will also be joining the party.

This could mean anything from more gameplay from Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (and maybe a glimpse of the new sim wheel and pedals the company is working on) to perhaps another look at Atomfall, which piqued my interest at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

For variety, you’ll get a wide swath of games featuring a 'Ones to Play' section (titles with demos you can play immediately after the show), lots of attention paid to indie titles in the 'Indie Elevator Pitch,' and a handpicked selection of upcoming games in 'Ones to Watch.'

So set a reminder, head back here and watch along with us!

Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

