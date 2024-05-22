NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #80 (Wednesday, May 22 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Home grown" — isn't especially tough to decode, but some of the answers might be.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #80, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #80, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #80.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #80 is... "Home grown".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Chop in some flavor."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CRIED

SAIL

MYTH

SEAR

GALE

SAND

SORE



Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'H' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HERBGARDEN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #80?

Drumroll, please...

PARSLEY

BASIL

ROSEMARY

THYME

SAGE

CORIANDER

...and the spangram was HERBGARDEN.

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A pretty simple one today. When I saw the theme was "Home grown", my mind immediately turned to gardening and specifically herbs and spices - and sure enough, I saw PARSLEY spelled backwards, snaking upwards from the left-hand side.

With the herbs theme confirmed, I was on my way, and I quickly spotted BASIL tucked in the bottom right for my second. That was swiftly followed by ROSEMARY to its left, and that showed me a likely starting spot for the spangram - HERBGARDEN - which crossed the board from left to right.

Three remained. THYME was my last one in the bottom half of the board, leaving two up top. SAGE was nice and easy, but I must say, decoding REDNCRIAO took me a few moments. I got there in the end though: CORIANDER!

Yesterday's Strands answers

