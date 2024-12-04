NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #277 (Thursday, December 5 2024)
Need help with Strands #277? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Gonna fly now!" — is reasonably tricky, even with a couple of answers on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #277, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #277, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #277.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #277 is... "Gonna fly now!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Quite the span".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- GLAND
- WINE
- GRAY
- WINGER
- BUNG
- RIFT
- THUG
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'G'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's WINGEDTHING.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #277?
Drumroll, please...
- ANGEL
- GRIFFIN
- DRAGON
- FAIRY
- STORK
- BUTTERFLY
...and the spangram was WINGEDTHING.
Strands #277
“Gonna fly now!”
💡🔵🔵🟡
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. Bit of a tricky one, this. The theme of "Gonna fly now!" made me think of airlines, but that was the topic of Strands #269, so it had to be something else.
Eventually, I accepted defeat and used a clue, which revealed ANGEL. That did, at least, spare me showing my ignorance of ornithology, as I was somewhat concerned this was going to involve listing types of bird.
Realizing that anything with wings was fair game, I spotted GRIFFIN in the top left, and after earlier finding "thing" while looking for clue words, I was able to complete the spangram below it: WINGEDTHING.
I found DRAGON along the bottom next, followed by FAIRY to its right. STORK was next to that, which just left BUTTERFLY to unfurl and complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #276 right here.
