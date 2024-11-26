NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #269 (Wednesday, November 27 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Come fly with me" — should be pretty easy for those residing in the United States, but potentially tricky for those who only visit occasionally.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #269, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #269, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #269.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #269 is... "Come fly with me".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Prepare to board".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TIRED

RIDER

TOAST

TIER

HUES

FEET

REUNITED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'A' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's AIRLINES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #269?

Drumroll, please...

SOUTHWEST

DELTA

SPIRIT

FRONTIER

UNITED

VIRGIN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was AIRLINES.

Strands #269

“Come fly with me”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one is potentially problematic for those who aren't residents of the USA.

That said, I managed to muddle through without any clues, partly because the theme - "Come fly with me" - didn't leave much room for ambiguity and I got the spangram of AIRLINES right away.

I'm familiar with a few American airlines, so I was able to make a start, ironically finding SOUTHWEST in the northeast of the grid.

Just below that was DELTA, and because the remaining characters on the right side of the grid were in a single lane, I was able to connect SPIRIT without actually having heard of it.

Moving over to the left of the board, I figured out FRONTIER in the top left, before finding UNITED below it. That left just VIRGIN in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.

