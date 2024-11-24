NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #267 (Sunday, November 25 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Plan on it" — is one of those puzzles where you should take the hint absolutely literally.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #267, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #267, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #267.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #267 is... "Plan on it".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "You might just use the one on your phone".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DATA

POINT

DATER

LEMON

LATE

RANT

HEAT

NEVER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'R'.

It's CALENDAR.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #267?

Drumroll, please...

DATE

WEEK

MONTH

YEAR

EVENT

HOLIDAY

APPOINTMENT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CALENDAR.

Strands #267

“Plan on it”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. I've got to hand it to the New York Times puzzle setters: this was a great theme. At first glance, "Plan on it" seems so vague as to be useless. But a CALENDAR is, of course, something you literally plan on. Not a single word wasted.

But that was only something I realized with hindsight. After being surprised that "datapoint" wasn't the spangram, I needed two clues to get started, and I was kicking myself when I was handed both DATE and WEEK.

Even then I wasn't quite sure where I was going, but I had enough to go on. I bagged MONTH on the right-hand side and YEAR along the left. I then saw EVENT in the top right-hand corner, and HOLIDAY on the opposide side.

That cleared enough space for the spangram: CALENDAR, spelt backwards from bottom to top.

Only one answer was left, which was just as well as I'm not sure I'd have got such a long word without: APPOINTMENT, coiled around itself in the bottom-right corner.

Yesterday's Strands answers

