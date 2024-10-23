NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #235 (Thursday, October 24 2024)
Need help with Strands #235? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "My cup of tea" — may be a struggle if you're not into your hot drinks.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #235, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #235, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #235.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #235 is... "My cup of tea".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Spice up your leaf!"
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PRUNE
- OVEN
- CAMP
- RAISIN
- CLASP
- TRUE
- CHORD
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'I'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's MASALACHAI.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #235?
Drumroll, please...
- CINNAMON
- ANISE
- CLOVE
- CARDAMOM
- NUTMEG
- PEPPER
...and the spangram was MASALACHAI.
Strands #235
“My cup of tea”
🔵💡🔵🔵
🔵🔵🔵🟡
Hi Strands fans. If you're like me and you don't do hot drinks, today's Strands will be a bit of a struggle, even if the theme of "My cup of tea" doesn't leave too much room for ambiguity.
I was sort of lucky when I found the word CINNAMON spelt backwards up the left-hand side. That immediately ruled out a search for types of tea, like Early Gray and Chamomile. Instead, this was clearly about ingredients that go into a specific variety of tea.
Even with that knowledge, I needed a little help to get started, so I opted to use a clue. This revealed ANISE in the bottom left, and casting my eye up to the top corner I saw another short word in CLOVE.
I'd seen the word "chai" near the bottom, but couldn't quite extend it into a full spangram, so I began to look at options to its right, where I found CARDAMOM. NUTMEG was above that, with PEPPER to its left.
That created a clear path for the spangram. I connected MASALACHAI and completed the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #234 right here.
