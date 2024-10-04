NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #216 (Saturday, October 5 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "No way!" — is a bit tricky to grasp, but it's a fun puzzle once you get your head around it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #216, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #216, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #216.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #216 is... "No way!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Don't believe everything you read".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

THUMB

QUAKE

PLAY

CHART

GUST

CARE

TUSK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'T' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's THATSUNREAL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #216?

Drumroll, please...

HOAX

CHARLATAN

QUACK

FAKE

SHAM

PHONY

HUMBUG

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was THATSUNREAL.

Strands #216

“No way!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. This might be my favorite puzzle to date, requiring just the right amount of lateral thinking and brain-teasing to complete.

That started with the theme - "No way!" - which is maddeningly vague. But there were a couple of useful letters to get started with, including 'Q' and 'X', and it was the latter which gave me the first answer: HOAX, on the right-hand side of the grid.

This confirmed that the theme was about disinformation, and after that the words just tumbled out. I got CHARLATAN immediately above it, and was then able to place that 'Q' with QUACK. FAKE and SHAM were easy enough to find, both located to its left.

Even though I had a grasp on the topic now, I still couldn't quite figure out the spangram, so I carried on looking for words. When I found PHONY in the bottom right, however, I had a clear path to work backwards for the spangram, with the letters spelling out "unreal". I added "thats" to spell THATSUNREAL from the top left to near the bottom right.

That left just one word to complete today's Strands. I connected HUMBUG and finished the puzzle feeling rather proud of myself.

Yesterday's Strands answers

