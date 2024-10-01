NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #213 (Wednesday, October 2 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Fresh out the oven" — narrows down the topic pretty well, but still leaves pretty much anything you might cook!

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #213, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #213, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #213.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #213 is... "Fresh out the oven".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Bakery favorites".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TRUMP

TALL

SOFT

RIOTS

FEUD

DASH

FIRST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends in 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PASTRIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #213?

Drumroll, please...

CROISSANT

DANISH

SCONE

STRUDEL

MUFFIN

GALETTE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was PASTRIES.

Strands #213

“Fresh out of the oven”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too taxing here. The theme of "Fresh out the oven" can only refer to a handful of things, and as soon as I found CROISSANT in the top-right corner, I realized this was going to be about pastries.

But I didn't get that spangram right away, because I was distracted by the two other answers on the right side of the board: DANISH in the bottom right, and SCONE above it. Only then was I ready to connect PASTRIES, which zig-zagged with perfect symmetry between the answers I'd already found.

Three words were left to find on the opposite side. I found STRUDEL in the top left, and then MUFFIN written downwards next to it. That only left GALETTE to find to complete the puzzle.

