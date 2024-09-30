NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #212 (Tuesday, October 1 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Channel surfing" — is pretty easy to grasp, but may be tricky for those based outside of the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #212, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #212, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #212.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #212 is... "Channel surfing".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Where's the remote?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

COVER

MARK

TROVE

FEATS

MILES

LAST

TASTY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'N' and ends in 'K'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NETWORK.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #212?

Drumroll, please...

DISCOVERY

PARAMOUNT

HISTORY

HALLMARK

LIFETIME

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was NETWORK.

Strands #212

“Channel surfing”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was kind of dreading today's puzzle as soon as I saw the theme: "Channel surfing".

I correctly grasped that this would be about American TV networks (and found the spangram of NETWORK right away), and realized that I would be at an immediate disadvantage as a Brit.

I needn't have worried. I'd heard of all five networks and was able to round the board surprisingly quickly, starting with DISCOVERY in the top left-hand corner. This, plus the spangram, cornered off PARAMOUNT on the opposite side for my second answer.

The bottom half was a bit trickier, but it didn't take me too long after I grabbed HISTORY in the bottom right. I saw HALLMARK to its left and was then able to unscramble the anagram of IFLTEMIE to LIFETIME, which completed the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #211 right here.