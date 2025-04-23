NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, April 24 (#683)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 23 for puzzle #683 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #682, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #683. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Cornfield, Iceberg, Butter, Milk, Baby Powder, Scarecrow, Pitchers, Polar Bear, Penguin, Leaf, Musicians, Bane, Walls, Snow, Joker, and Romaine.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Things that are white
- 🟩 Green: Kinds of lettuce
- 🟦 Blue: "Batman" villains
- 🟪 Purple: They have literal/idiomatic ears
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Batman fights white lettuce full of ears.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #683?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Things that are white: Baby powder, milk, polar bear, snow
- 🟩 Kinds of lettuce: Butter, iceberg, leaf, romaine
- 🟦 "Batman" villains: Bane, joker, penguin, scarecrow
- 🟪 They have literal/idiomatic ears: Cornfield, musicians, pitchers, walls
Here are the categories I was fairly confident about almost right away: Batman villains, types of lettuce, and powder. What I was trying to guess from there was which one is the purple group.
I couldn't decide so I threw together the left over four words to see what would happen. ...and took a strike with Polar Bear, Musicians, Walls and Cornfield.
So, I took the Batman villains of Scarecrow, Penguin, Bane and Joker, which ended up being the blue grouping.
I followed that up with the lettuce types of butter, iceberg, leaf and romaine just to be sure.
I was 90% that the yellow category was baby powder, milk, polar bear snow for things that are white. So I saved it for last.
Which left cornfield, musicians, walls and pitchers as the purple group. My confusion and hesitance here came from the word pitchers, which is apparently related to the phrase "little pitchers have big ears." Somehow it's a phrase that has existed since 1546 (according to Dictionary.com) and one that I have never heard.
Always nice to learn something new from a puzzle.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Parts of a tree: Branch, leaf, root, trunk
- 🟩 Canine/feline features: Fur, muzzle, paw, tail
- 🟦 Comedic routine: Act, big, gag, sketch
- 🟪 ____ Pole: Bean, flag, may, tad
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #682, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
I went down the line today.
I spotted root and branch first and followed it with leaf and trunk.
Paw and fur stuck out next with the obvious follow ups of muzzle and tail.
I got stuck with the idea of bean counter so it took a moment before I untangled from that for bit and gag. Which made me think of SNL and then we got to sketch and act to wrap up the blue.
Which left us with purple's bean pole, flag pole, maypole and tadpole. Twas a puzzle I wanted to get done today and so it was.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
