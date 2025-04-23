NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, April 24 (#683)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 23 for puzzle #683 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #682, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #683. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Cornfield, Iceberg, Butter, Milk, Baby Powder, Scarecrow, Pitchers, Polar Bear, Penguin, Leaf, Musicians, Bane, Walls, Snow, Joker, and Romaine.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Things that are white

: Things that are white 🟩 Green : Kinds of lettuce

: Kinds of lettuce 🟦 Blue : "Batman" villains

: "Batman" villains 🟪 Purple: They have literal/idiomatic ears

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Batman fights white lettuce full of ears.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #683?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Things that are white: Baby powder, milk, polar bear, snow

Baby powder, milk, polar bear, snow 🟩 Kinds of lettuce: Butter, iceberg, leaf, romaine

Butter, iceberg, leaf, romaine 🟦 "Batman" villains: Bane, joker, penguin, scarecrow

Bane, joker, penguin, scarecrow 🟪 They have literal/idiomatic ears: Cornfield, musicians, pitchers, walls

Here are the categories I was fairly confident about almost right away: Batman villains, types of lettuce, and powder. What I was trying to guess from there was which one is the purple group.

I couldn't decide so I threw together the left over four words to see what would happen. ...and took a strike with Polar Bear, Musicians, Walls and Cornfield.

So, I took the Batman villains of Scarecrow, Penguin, Bane and Joker, which ended up being the blue grouping.

I followed that up with the lettuce types of butter, iceberg, leaf and romaine just to be sure.

I was 90% that the yellow category was baby powder, milk, polar bear snow for things that are white. So I saved it for last.

Which left cornfield, musicians, walls and pitchers as the purple group. My confusion and hesitance here came from the word pitchers, which is apparently related to the phrase "little pitchers have big ears." Somehow it's a phrase that has existed since 1546 (according to Dictionary.com) and one that I have never heard.

Always nice to learn something new from a puzzle.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Parts of a tree: Branch, leaf, root, trunk

Branch, leaf, root, trunk 🟩 Canine/feline features: Fur, muzzle, paw, tail

Fur, muzzle, paw, tail 🟦 Comedic routine: Act, big, gag, sketch

Act, big, gag, sketch 🟪 ____ Pole: Bean, flag, may, tad

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #682, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I went down the line today.

I spotted root and branch first and followed it with leaf and trunk.

Paw and fur stuck out next with the obvious follow ups of muzzle and tail.

I got stuck with the idea of bean counter so it took a moment before I untangled from that for bit and gag. Which made me think of SNL and then we got to sketch and act to wrap up the blue.

Which left us with purple's bean pole, flag pole, maypole and tadpole. Twas a puzzle I wanted to get done today and so it was.