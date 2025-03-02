NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, March 2 (#630)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 2 for puzzle #630 is much easier compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.7 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #629, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #630. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Win, Shoe, Shake, West, Vibrate, Lose, Ham, Draw, Heart, Airplane, Tungsten, Dodge, Do not disturb, Watt, Escape, and Ring

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Cellphone modes

: Cellphone modes 🟩 Green : Evade

: Evade 🟦 Blue : Broadway musicals, familiarly

: Broadway musicals, familiarly 🟪 Purple: Words before "Cowboy" in film and music

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: Take home a 'W' by tieing together some loose ends or making a clean break. Just don't forget your phone.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #630?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Cellphone modes: Airplane, Do Not Disturb, Ring, Vibrate

Airplane, Do Not Disturb, Ring, Vibrate 🟩 Evade: Dodge, Escape, Lose, Shake

Dodge, Escape, Lose, Shake 🟦 What 'W' might stand for: Tungsten, Watt, West, Win

Tungsten, Watt, West, Win 🟪 ____ String: Draw, Ham, Heart, Shoe

Despite being ranked easier, today's puzzle was no slouch. I picked up the green category first with Dodge, Escape, Lose and Shake.

At first, I thought Do Not Disturb referred to the sign you place on hotel doors, so I floundered for a bit trying to make that connection. Once I saw Ring, Vibrate, and Airplane, though, it finally clicked that I'd been a little too literal in my thinking, and that sealed the rest of the yellow category.

I don't usually solve the connections where a word or letter is missing, so I was surprised to get purple today with Draw, Ham, Heart, and Shoe.

That left the blue category as today's rote fill with Tungsten, Watt, West, and Win.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Associated with good luck: Horseshoe, ladybug, penny, shamrock

Horseshoe, ladybug, penny, shamrock 🟩 To-Bo- compound words: Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat

Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat 🟦 Broadway musicals, familiarly: Fiddler, merrily, phantom, sunset

Fiddler, merrily, phantom, sunset 🟪 Words before "Cowboy" in film and music: Drugstore, midnight, rhinestone, space

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #628, which had a difficulty rating of 3.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Forgetting that yesterday's puzzle had a higher difficulty rating, I actually went into my first quartet thinking I was hitting the blue with lucky things; horseshoe, penny, shamrock, and ladybug. Twas yellow.

I made up for it by snagging purple as I saw drugstore and thought cowboy. Midnight cowboy and rhinestone cowboy followed soon after. For some reason I wasn't seeing the word space so that took a moment to find.

Fiddler and Sunset leapt out to me as parts of musicals for the true blue category. Phantom (of the Opera) was an easy find from there. I wouldn't describe myself as a musicals fan so was not familiar with Merrily which I think refers to Merrily We Roll Along, a musical that originated in 1981 by George Furth and Stephen Sondheim.

Looking it up, Merrily may be familiar thanks to its recent Broadway revival that starred Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez and received several Tony awards. It got Groff his first Tony win, something I was surprised to learn hadn't already happened.

Oh yes, and we wrapped up with green and the baffling to-bo- compound words. Tollbooth, tomboy, toolbox, towboat, which admittedly felt way too obvious once I initially saw it.