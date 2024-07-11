My favorite PS5 launch game is getting a sequel this year — and I can’t wait

For most early adopters of the PS5, the standout title in the console’s launch lineup was likely Demon’s Souls, or maybe Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but my favorite PS5 game out of the gate was, without a doubt, Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Even years later, it remains a mainstay of my PS5’s hard drive as I frequently return to tinker with my coaster creations.

Earlier this year, Planet Coaster’s sister game, Planet Zoo, debuted on PS5 and Xbox Series X (it landed on PC back in 2019). While I’ve had fun caring for all manner of exotic animals, it just cannot compete with the thrill of constructing the perfect roller coaster. So, you can only imagine my sheer delight when I saw the announcement of Planet Coaster 2.

Set to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year (currently, we just have a vague "fall 2024" window), Planet Coaster 2 will, like its predecessor, allow players to design, build and manage their theme parks. You’ll have complete control over every aspect of your park, and it’s your task to create a park that will capture your guest's imagination and, most importantly, get them to part with loads of cash!

Planet Coaster 2 | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The significant new addition in Planet Coaster 2 will be water attractions, which was pretty much the only thing I felt the first game was missing. I spent my childhood obsessed with Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Soaked, so just thinking about designing my dream aquatic complex with colorful water slides has me grinning with nostalgia. I can only imagine the smile on my face when I'm actually playing.

Other new features include improved building and pathing tools, and the ability to add new custom elements to rides. There will also be a wide selection of new rides and coasters. The game is set to offer three distinct modes: Career, Franchise and Sandbox, and there’s also a suite of online features such as the ability to visit a friend's park (and try out their rides), and the return of the Frontier Workshop which lets you share your creations with the Planet Coaster community.

Developer Frontier Developments is promising a first look at gameplay on July 31, with subsequent live streams on the final Wednesday of every month that will include “exciting reveals and new content.” However, at this point, I don’t need to see anything else; Planet Coaster 2 has my full attention just from the first trailer alone.

Expect my hands-on impressions of Planet Coaster 2 later this year. Still, in the meantime, I’ll be returning to put the final touches on my favorite parks in the first PlanCo (that’s its fan-given nickname), as once this sequel drops, I’ll be starting all over again, and I absolutely cannot wait.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors